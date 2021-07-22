6 TV Reality Show Judges Who Shockingly Replaced By Others Mid Season – From Shilpa Shetty to Anu Malik, when these judges of reality shows were changed overnight

Mumbai. It is seen in TV reality shows that the actors who judge the show from the beginning, usually they are given the opportunity again and again. However, it has happened many times that the judge of the show was changed overnight. Some because of controversies and some for their personal reasons. Let us know which judges were replaced in which shows-

Shilpa Shetty

Recently Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of pornographic films. After this, a report said that Shilpa has been replaced from the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. Now information about giving Karisma Kapoor her place has come to the fore.

Anu Malik

Music director Anu Malik has judged the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ since its inception. Anu Malik was also included as a judge in the 12th season of the show. However, Javed Ali was replaced after his #MeToo allegations surfaced.

Malaika Arora

Actress Malaika Arora was seen as a judge in the reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’. However, due to corona infection in this show, the actress was replaced. He was replaced by Nora Fatehi.

Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani

The shooting of ‘Indian Idol 12’ was shifted to Daman due to the Corona lockdown in Mumbai. The regular judges of the show Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani refused to go there due to personal reasons. Due to this, Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir were given their place.

Sona Mohapatra

In 2018, she was judging the reality music show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ with singer Sona Mohapatra, composer Shekhar and Wajid. After a month of judging, Sona was replaced by singer Richa Sharma. It was told that Sona already had some commitments.