6 US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for surprise visit, China issues warning



A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers flew to Taiwan on Thursday for an official visit, denying Chinese government threats.

On Wednesday morning, lawmakers from both the House and Senate arrived in the country to give a warm welcome to Taiwanese President Xi Jinping. The Chinese government soon issued a statement condemning the visit.

Visiting lawmakers include Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, Ben Sass of Nebraska, Richard Barr of North Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio, Ronnie Jackson of the Republican Texas and Sen. of the Democratic New Jersey Sen.

Lawmakers are among the highest-ranking U.S. officials on a visit to Taiwan, a Chinese territory. Mainland China argues that Taiwan is a rogue region of China and not an independent country.

The United States has venerated the title for decades, even sending military aid and occasional visits to support Taiwan.

China has accused US and Taiwanese officials of “playing with fire” in comparison to Ukraine

“China strongly opposes any formal interaction between the United States and China’s Taiwan region,” a Chinese government spokesman tweeted Thursday.

The growing Chinese aggression in the region, including frequent air strikes near Taiwan’s airspace, has raised fears that China could invade Taiwan in recent years.

The issue has also been raised due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Observers say Russia’s aggression could encourage China to take action on its own.

The US delegation will meet with President Xi Jinping in Taiwan and leave on Friday.