6 Ways to Verify ITR: Income Tax Return 6 Ways to Verify Your Filed ITR – Anyone can verify ITR using 6 ways.

Via netbanking One has to choose to fill ITR by generating EVC through NetBanking. Then, after selecting your bank, login to its internet banking and click on the Tax tab, after which you will be redirected to the Income Tax website again. There, in the My Account tab, select the option to generate EVC. After that, a 10-digit alpha numeric code will be sent to your mobile and email, which will be valid for 72 hours. From here go to the eVerify option under the My Account tab on the Income Tax Department website and verify your ITR with the help of your mobile number by selecting the option I already have EVC. READ Also Tesla reports a big jump in profit.

Via Aadhaar OTP To verify the income tax return online, visit the INCOME TAX section website and click on the ‘e-file return’ given in the ‘Important Link’ on the left side.

Then click on ‘E-Verification’ under ‘Our Service’ in the new page.

After that, proceed by entering the details of return such as PAN, year of assessment, mobile number, receipt number. Next comes the verification section and then the verification method section.

In the verification method, the option ‘Verify Return by Aadhaar OTP’ has to be selected. This option will come to your mobile number registered in OTP Aadhaar.

After entering the OTP number, click Submit.

You will then receive an e-verified successful return message.

By bank account Your bank account number must be pre-approved for e-verification of returns by bank account. To verify the bank account number, the bank account number should be linked to the PAN.

After verification, go to the e-filing portal and click on the e-verification link.

Select the option to verify the return by submitting your bank account details and generate OTP.

EVC will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Your return will be verified after you submit this EVC.

By demat account If you are using a demat account, it can also be used for ITR verification. Its method is also similar to a bank account. First you need to pre-validate the demat account. Once the demat account is validated, generate an EVC and then verify the ITR with your mobile number. This process is similar to a bank account. READ Also Maharashtra Budget session to be held from 1 to 10 March; Budget to be tabled on 8 March

Via ATM Swipe the ATM card at the bank’s ATM.

Click on PIN to pay income tax.

Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Now login to the Income Tax Department website and click on the e-Verification Return option.

In the verification method, click on the option ‘EVC already generated by the bank ATM’.

Enter the EVC code sent to your mobile and your ITR will be verified. However, only 7 bank customers can avail this facility. These banks are Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India.

In offline mode If none of the above 5 options of e-verification work or you do not want to use them, you can verify the return by sending a signed copy of the ITR-V form to the Income-tax department. Sign the ITR-V form with the blue ink pen and send it by speed post to ‘CPC, Post Box No. 1, Electronic City Post Office, Bangalore – 560100, Karnataka, India’. When the copy is received by the Income Tax Department, it will be notified to your mobile number and email id. Note that the ITR-V form must reach CPC, Bangalore within 120 days from the date of e-filing.

Wife, how to save tax with the help of children Wife, how to save tax with the help of children

Filing of Income Tax Return: The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for individual taxpayers for the financial year 2020-21 (assessment year 2021-22) expires on September 30, 2021. Late or revised income tax returns can now be filed till January 31, 2022. But keep in mind that just filling out an ITR is not enough. It is also necessary to verify after filling the ITR.The process of filing ITR of any taxpayer is not considered complete till ITR verification. If the taxpayer files the ITR on time but forgets to verify the ITR, the process of filing the ITR will not be considered complete. In terms of the system, you may also receive a notice assuming you have not filed an ITR. According to the information given on the official website of the Income Tax Department, any person can verify ITR with the help of 6 methods. Here are 6 ways to find out …