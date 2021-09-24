60 Positive Affirmations to Boost a Woman’s Confidence and Self-esteem



Women seek confidence and inspiration in all manner of places when confronted with self-limiting thoughts. Some turn to their family and friends, whereas others consult their coworkers. Some women also take to social media, where they broadcast their challenges, hoping to find a virtual shoulder to lean on.

But many times, the solutions to low self-esteem lie squarely within us. It’s undeniably true that we cannot always control how people perceive our worth and potential. Even so, we can control our attitude towards the world around us. One way to do that is with the help of positive affirmations.

For the uninitiated, affirmations refers to the practice of harnessing positive thoughts for self-empowerment. Affirmations attempt to foster the notion that a positive mindset is sometimes all you need to confront esteem issues.

Affirmations are typically formatted in positive, motivating, or thought-provoking statements. These statements should be frequently spoken out or written down to yourself as a way of reinforcing a positive attitude. Affirmations also need to be in the present tense and should preferably be customized to suit individual circumstances.

If repeated frequently enough, affirmations can go a long way in combating self-sabotaging thoughts. They allow a woman to appreciate their self-worth and inner potential, which is useful in fighting all the negativity around us.

Positive Affirmations For Women

In this post, I’ve put together a list of 60 most powerful affirmations to help foster a woman’s confidence and self-esteem.

1. Challenge helps us grow stronger and makes us tougher in the face of the next challenge.

2. Even when I don’t look great, I look in the mirror and I tell myself how beautiful I am.

3. Every problem I ever face will have a solution. There has never been a question without an answer. I just need to discover the answer.

4. Everything I’m looking for is already within me.

5. Everything that I need will be provided to me at the right time and the right place. When something is meant to happen it will happen.

6. I am an amazing gift to myself, my friends, and the world. I am too much of an amazing gift to feel self-pity.

7. I am at peace with my body and accept it as it is. I’ll forever be proud in my own skin and abilities, for I know I was created to do amazing things.

8. I am attractive just as I am. I don’t need to change anything in the way I look and feel. I may not be perfect, but I am still beautiful.

9. I am calm when I am faced with conflict. I can brush off negativity easily, and I can agree to disagree. I enjoy being the bigger person and taking the high road.

10. I am committed to my success and will not back down. I enjoy taking action when I have a goal so I can acquire the lifestyle that I dream of.

11. I am exactly where I need to be. I welcome the challenges and opportunities that I am facing today and I choose to learn and grow.

12. I am grateful for the lessons I will learn today. I am grateful for learning new skills.

13. I am grateful for this wonderful day and the endless possibilities it has to offer. I know something great is in store for me. The harder I look, the faster it will be for me to find it.

14. I am in a realm of constant growth with all positive and negative circumstances in my way. And while I may not choose everything that comes my way, I’ll always determine how to respond to each one of them.

15. I am not worth settling for less. I can wait to see my efforts bearing fruit.

16. I am on my way to greatness. I go the extra mile to meet people whom I admire and respect. I take one step farther than anyone else around me.

17. I am overflowing with renewed confidence every day. I continue to grow and become a stronger woman for myself and for the people around me.

18. I am powerful. My strength comes from within.

19. I believe in myself and I believe in the path I have chosen. I cannot choose the obstacles in my way, but I can choose to continue on my path, because it leads to my goals.

20. I believe today is more beautiful than yesterday.

21. I can and I will. Anything is possible because I believe in myself and my abilities.

22. I choose to let go of the old. My new path is before me. Today, my new life begins anew!

23. I choose to release love, happiness, and gratitude into the world today. And I happily do it even without any promise of reciprocity. Life is precious and beautiful and I choose to focus on the positive.

24. I do not hold onto the past. It does not define me.

25. I do not need the company of others to feel complete. I am more than enough. I enjoy being in my own solitude.

26. I embrace this day as a chance to be better than I was yesterday. I make only the best decisions for my life today as I’m no longer defined by yesterday.

27. I know I am alive for a reason. I didn’t just magic into existence but my presence in the universe was by design. Therefore, today I choose to honor my purpose and inspire people around me to do the same.

28. I know my abilities and how to use them in the best possible manner.

29. I make a positive impact on those around me.

30. I radiate love to those around me.

31. I release my attachment to anything that does not serve me. I don’t let anything or anybody hold me back. I am finished with negativity in my life.

32. I seize this day and the abundance it brings.

33. I stay true to my values and my authentic self. I do not compromise for anyone else. My success will come without compromise.

34. I take my goals seriously. I am aware that my time on earth is finite. I respect my life by doing the things I love.

35. I take responsibility for my own happiness today. I don’t allow anyone else to have the power over my mood because I am in control.

36. I will leave a legacy of love through my daily words and actions.

37. I will let go of how I expect the day to go, and relax into how it unfolds.

38. I will not compare myself to anyone else because everyone is on their own personal journeys. My journey is unique and cannot be compared.

39. I will not give up until I have tried everything. And when I have tried everything I will look for other ways to try.

40. I work extremely hard and always do my personal best. I believe in myself and I know I can do anything. I deserve all of the positive things that come my way in life.

41. Imagine pure love coming into your body and hold it right on your heart. Then say to yourself: I LOVE YOU. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. AND YOU CAN DO ANYTHING.” Repeat as many times as you need.

42. Instead of judging other people, I only judge myself on whether or not I am being the best person I can be. This is a better use of my time.

43. My dreams and needs matter. I work to create boundaries that benefit myself and my family.

44. My hard work, humility, and persistence will pay off. None of my work is going to waste.

45. My mantra is yes I can, and of course, I will. I only need to muster a little more courage, exert a little more effort, and fine-tune my focus towards my goals.

46. My work is fulfilling, inspiring, and enriching. I am not only helping myself, but I am also helping others.

47. Obstacles and hardships improve me. They are not worth shattering my confidence.

48. Other people’s successes empower me to keep growing. I am happy for anyone who accomplishes their goals and I will strive to continue to accomplish mine.

49. Put all excuses aside and remember this—you are capable.

50. Regardless of any situation that confronts me, I am blessed. I am blessed with every lesson I learn from hardships I face. I continue to grow in light of all of the positive and negative things that come my way.

51. Success is possible for me because I have the right opportunities, and I take advantage of them when I see them. I know the path I need to take in order to succeed and I don’t hesitate to take it.

52. The past no longer matters. It has no control over me. What only matters is the present. What I do in the present will shape my future. The past has no say in this.

53. The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.

54. There is nothing stopping me from growing. I seize opportunities and make things happen.

55. Though today may be difficult, it is only temporary.

56. Times may be difficult, but it is a short phase of life. Things can get better. Things will get better.

57. Today is the beginning of a life full of promise and hope.

58. Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do.

59. With each passing day, I am growing and getting better.

60. You are bold, you are brilliant, and you are beautiful.

Remember…..

For affirmations to work, you should visualize that the affirmation is already true. To do that, you’ll need to think and behave in a manner described in the statement.

Most importantly, note that affirmations cannot magic themselves into reality. Therefore, you must take concrete actions to realize the circumstances described in the affirmation.