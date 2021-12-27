60 residents in hospital with COVID Monday, December 27





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County is reporting 141 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday making a total of 926 cases Monday. An additional 12 residents were hospitalized since Sunday as well, there are now 60 residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

NYSDOH warns more kids being hospitalized with COVID



The county’s seven-day average for cases is 252.4. They said the number of residents in quarantine has decreased from 1,906 to 1,886.

“Once again, the number of new positive cases has dropped dramatically but the double-digit increase in overnight hospitalizations gives me reason to pause,” said County Executive McCoy. “With COVID testing sites reopening today after the holiday weekend, I expect our positive numbers to go up again. I urge you if you have symptoms to get tested and if you haven’t been vaccinated or gotten a booster shot to get one today. Please continue to wear a mask indoors, stay six feet apart, cough and sneeze into our elbow and wash your hands frequently.”

Tracking COVID cases by county



To date, Albany County has seen 39,295 cases in total. The county said 78.7% of its residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine and 71.4% are fully vaccinated.

Residents can get vaccinated, including boosters Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Appointments are required every day except Wednesday. Residents getting their booster shots will be required to show proof of initial vaccination.

The county is also still delivering vaccines to homebound residents who can call (518) 447-7198 to schedule an appointment. COVID-19 testing is also available. Find a state testing site or a county testing site online.