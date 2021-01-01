6000mah battery mobile realme redmi samsung gionee infinix – These 5 phones come with 6000 mAh battery, starting price is Rs 6,999

Good mobile phones can be bought in many local markets including Flipkart and Amazon, but to buy a good phone, users have to make a lot of effort. For this, he reads the specifications of many mobile phones and compares many phones among themselves.

But today we are going to tell you about the phone coming with 6000mAh battery, which will not only give good battery backup, but will also be equipped with many good specifications. Let us know about some budget phones with 6000mAh battery.

gionee max pro price

First of all, let’s talk about the cheapest smartphone that comes with 6000 mAh battery. The name of this phone is Gionee Max Pro. Its price is Rs 6999. It has a 6.52-inch HD Plus display. Also, dual camera setup will be available on the back panel, in which there is a camera setup of 13 + 2 megapixels. The front camera of 8 megapixels is given. It has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Also 256 GB SD card can be installed.

realme narzo 30a price in india

Realme’s realme narzo 30a smartphone also comes with 6000mAh battery. This phone has a 6.51 inch HD Plus display. This phone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Realme narzo 30A can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 7999. This phone has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Also 256 GB microSD card can be installed.

POCO M3 Price 10999

The Poco M3 phone is also available on Flipkart and is priced at Rs 11,499. This phone has 6000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Users can put a 256 GB SD card in it. In this phone 48 + 2 + 2 megapixel camera setup has been given on the back panel. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera. It has a Snapdragon 662 processor.



Redmi 9 Power price

You can buy Redmi 9 Power from Amazon for Rs 10,999. It has a 6000 mAh battery. This phone comes with 6.53 inch FullHD Plus display. It has 48 megapixel rear camera and 8 megapixel front camera. This phone has given Snapdragon 662 processor.

SAMSUNG Galaxy F12 Price

Samsung galaxy F12 can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs.10,999. In this phone, 4Gb RAM, 64 GB internal storage and 512 GB SD card can be installed. This phone has a 6.51 inch HD Plus display. It has four cameras on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. Apart from this, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. Also this phone comes with 6000 mAh battery.







