62 Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Posts, Rs. 35400 Salary- Apply Online

By | June 2, 2021
0 Comment
62 Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Posts, Rs. 35400 Salary- Apply Online

62 Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Posts, Rs. 35400 Wage- Apply Online

NWDA image

Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA) Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 62 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 25 July 2021.

NWDA Recruitment 2021 notification relating to filling of Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Job Vacancies. The Authorities group invitations on-line software from eligible candidates having 12th qualification. These 62 Junior Engineers (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Put up in NWDA, Delhi.

Necessary Date:

  • Begin Date of Online Purposes: 10 Could 2021
  • Final date for Submission of Online Purposes: 25 June 2021

Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA) Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator and different Particulars

Identify of the Posts

No. of Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil)

16 Posts

Hindi Translator

01 Put up

Junior Accounts Officer

05 Posts

Higher Division Clerk

12 Posts

Stenographer Grade – II

05 Posts

Decrease Division Clerk

23 Posts

Whole

62 Posts

Eligibility Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator and different Job

Identify of the Posts

Qualification and Age Restrict

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Diploma in Civil Engineering or equal from a acknowledged College or equal. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years.

Hindi Translator

Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in Hindi with English as a obligatory or elective topic or because the medium of examination on the diploma degree. Age Restrict: 21 years to 30 years.

Junior Accounts Officer

i) Diploma in Commerce from a acknowledged College/Institute.

ii) Three yr expertise in Money and Accounts in a Authorities Workplace/PSU/Autonomous Physique/Statutory Physique. Age Restrict: 21 years to 30 years.

Higher Division Clerk

Diploma of a acknowledged College. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years.

Stenographer Grade – II

12th Class handed from a acknowledged Board/College. Ability (Shorthand) Check (on Laptop) on the velocity of 80 wpm. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years.

Decrease Division Clerk

i) 12th Class handed from a acknowledged Board; and

ii) A typing velocity of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on pc. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years.

Wage:

Identify of the Posts

Wage

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Stage – 6 (Rs. 35400-Rs. 112400/-)

Hindi Translator

Stage – 6 (Rs. 35400-Rs. 112400/-)

Junior Accounts Officer

Stage – 6 (Rs 35400- Rs. 112400/-)

Higher Division Clerk

Stage – 4 (Rs. 25500-Rs. 81100/-)

Stenographer Grade – II

Stage – 4 (Rs. 25500-Rs. 81100/-)

Decrease Division Clerk

Stage -2 (Rs. 19900-Rs. 63200/-)

Choice Course of – NWDA Recruitment 2021

The choice course of might be based mostly on the next levels:

  • Preliminary Examination
  • Important Examination
  • Interview
  • Id Verification

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

Find out how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 25 July 2021. The candidates making use of for the above-mentioned posts ought to undergo detailed commercial earlier than making use of for any submit and make sure that they fulfill the eligibility standards as laid down within the commercial for that submit. Concealing of knowledge or furnishing false info will result in rejection of the candidature at any stage of the recruitment. The NWDA reserves the correct to reject any software with out assigning any motive by any means.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles

#Junior #Engineer #Civil #Hindi #Translator #Posts #Wage #Apply #Online

Leave a Reply