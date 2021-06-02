62 Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Posts, Rs. 35400 Salary- Apply Online

62 Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Posts, Rs. 35400 Wage- Apply Online





Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA) Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 62 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 25 July 2021.

NWDA Recruitment 2021 notification relating to filling of Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Job Vacancies. The Authorities group invitations on-line software from eligible candidates having 12th qualification. These 62 Junior Engineers (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Put up in NWDA, Delhi.

Necessary Date:

Begin Date of Online Purposes : 10 Could 2021

: 10 Could 2021 Final date for Submission of Online Purposes: 25 June 2021

Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA) Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator and different Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Junior Engineer (Civil) 16 Posts Hindi Translator 01 Put up Junior Accounts Officer 05 Posts Higher Division Clerk 12 Posts Stenographer Grade – II 05 Posts Decrease Division Clerk 23 Posts Whole 62 Posts

Eligibility Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator and different Job

Identify of the Posts Qualification and Age Restrict Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering or equal from a acknowledged College or equal. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years. Hindi Translator Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in Hindi with English as a obligatory or elective topic or because the medium of examination on the diploma degree. Age Restrict: 21 years to 30 years. Junior Accounts Officer i) Diploma in Commerce from a acknowledged College/Institute. ii) Three yr expertise in Money and Accounts in a Authorities Workplace/PSU/Autonomous Physique/Statutory Physique. Age Restrict: 21 years to 30 years. Higher Division Clerk Diploma of a acknowledged College. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years. Stenographer Grade – II 12th Class handed from a acknowledged Board/College. Ability (Shorthand) Check (on Laptop) on the velocity of 80 wpm. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years. Decrease Division Clerk i) 12th Class handed from a acknowledged Board; and ii) A typing velocity of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on pc. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years.

Wage:

Identify of the Posts Wage Junior Engineer (Civil) Stage – 6 (Rs. 35400-Rs. 112400/-) Hindi Translator Stage – 6 (Rs. 35400-Rs. 112400/-) Junior Accounts Officer Stage – 6 (Rs 35400- Rs. 112400/-) Higher Division Clerk Stage – 4 (Rs. 25500-Rs. 81100/-) Stenographer Grade – II Stage – 4 (Rs. 25500-Rs. 81100/-) Decrease Division Clerk Stage -2 (Rs. 19900-Rs. 63200/-)

Choice Course of – NWDA Recruitment 2021

The choice course of might be based mostly on the next levels:

Preliminary Examination

Important Examination

Interview

Id Verification

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

Find out how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 25 July 2021. The candidates making use of for the above-mentioned posts ought to undergo detailed commercial earlier than making use of for any submit and make sure that they fulfill the eligibility standards as laid down within the commercial for that submit. Concealing of knowledge or furnishing false info will result in rejection of the candidature at any stage of the recruitment. The NWDA reserves the correct to reject any software with out assigning any motive by any means.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles