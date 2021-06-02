62 Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Posts, Rs. 35400 Salary- Apply Online

62 Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Posts, Rs. 35400 Wage- Apply Online
Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA) Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 62 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 25 July 2021.
NWDA Recruitment 2021 notification relating to filling of Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Job Vacancies. The Authorities group invitations on-line software from eligible candidates having 12th qualification. These 62 Junior Engineers (Civil), Hindi Translator & Other Put up in NWDA, Delhi.
Necessary Date:
- Begin Date of Online Purposes: 10 Could 2021
- Final date for Submission of Online Purposes: 25 June 2021
Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA) Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator and different Particulars
|
Identify of the Posts
|
No. of Posts
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
16 Posts
|
Hindi Translator
|
01 Put up
|
Junior Accounts Officer
|
05 Posts
|
Higher Division Clerk
|
12 Posts
|
Stenographer Grade – II
|
05 Posts
|
Decrease Division Clerk
|
23 Posts
|
Whole
|
62 Posts
Eligibility Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator and different Job
|
Identify of the Posts
|
Qualification and Age Restrict
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Diploma in Civil Engineering or equal from a acknowledged College or equal. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years.
|
Hindi Translator
|
Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in Hindi with English as a obligatory or elective topic or because the medium of examination on the diploma degree. Age Restrict: 21 years to 30 years.
|
Junior Accounts Officer
|
i) Diploma in Commerce from a acknowledged College/Institute.
ii) Three yr expertise in Money and Accounts in a Authorities Workplace/PSU/Autonomous Physique/Statutory Physique. Age Restrict: 21 years to 30 years.
|
Higher Division Clerk
|
Diploma of a acknowledged College. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years.
|
Stenographer Grade – II
|
12th Class handed from a acknowledged Board/College. Ability (Shorthand) Check (on Laptop) on the velocity of 80 wpm. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years.
|
Decrease Division Clerk
|
i) 12th Class handed from a acknowledged Board; and
ii) A typing velocity of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on pc. Age Restrict: 18 years to 27 years.
Wage:
|
Identify of the Posts
|
Wage
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Stage – 6 (Rs. 35400-Rs. 112400/-)
|
Hindi Translator
|
Stage – 6 (Rs. 35400-Rs. 112400/-)
|
Junior Accounts Officer
|
Stage – 6 (Rs 35400- Rs. 112400/-)
|
Higher Division Clerk
|
Stage – 4 (Rs. 25500-Rs. 81100/-)
|
Stenographer Grade – II
|
Stage – 4 (Rs. 25500-Rs. 81100/-)
|
Decrease Division Clerk
|
Stage -2 (Rs. 19900-Rs. 63200/-)
Choice Course of – NWDA Recruitment 2021
The choice course of might be based mostly on the next levels:
- Preliminary Examination
- Important Examination
- Interview
- Id Verification
Find out how to Apply
and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Water Growth Company (NWDA). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 25 July 2021. The candidates making use of for the above-mentioned posts ought to undergo detailed commercial earlier than making use of for any submit and make sure that they fulfill the eligibility standards as laid down within the commercial for that submit. Concealing of knowledge or furnishing false info will result in rejection of the candidature at any stage of the recruitment. The NWDA reserves the correct to reject any software with out assigning any motive by any means.
