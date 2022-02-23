Sports

62-year-old Nagarathnamma conquered Kerala’s second highest peak in a sari, 9-year-old Reyansh became the youngest yoga teacher

Inspiration Achievements: After being recognized for Guinness World Records, Reyansh is feeling like a star. He said that he is the first person in his community and school to receive this honour.

The achievements of 62-year-old Nagaratnamma and 9-year-old Reyansh Surani from Bangalore, Karnataka are very inspiring. Where Nagarathnamma has climbed the second highest peak of Kerala wearing a sari at such a young age. At the same time, Reyansh has created a Guinness World Record by becoming the world’s youngest Certified Yoga Instructor. Reyansh is Indian and lives in Dubai with his family.

A video of Nagarathnamma is viral on social media. In this, she is seen climbing the hill of Agastya Koodam with the help of a rope. The height of this hill is 1868 meters. It is the second highest peak in Kerala. After the video of his tracking surfaced, netizens have saluted his spirit.

In the video, Saree-clad Nagarathnamma can be seen trekking effortlessly on one of the highest and most difficult trekking peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range. In the video, she is also seen smiling happily after climbing the rope. His son was also with him during the climb. You can watch Nagarathnamma’s video below.

In a post on Instagram, user Vishnu wrote that this was Nagarathnamma’s first visit outside Karnataka. The user wrote, ‘She told that she was busy with family responsibilities for the last 40 years after marriage. Now that all her kids have grown up and settled down, she can make her dreams come true.

Vishnu further wrote, ‘No one could match Nagaratnamma’s enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most inspiring and enriching experience for all those who saw him ascend…’

Talking about Reyansh Surani, he started practicing yoga only at the age of 4. Reyansh earned his certificate from Anand Shekhar Yoga School on July 27, 2021, after completing a 200-hour yoga teacher training course. Then his age was 9 years 220 days.

A recent report published on the website of Guinness World Records states that when Reyansh learned that his parents were attending a yoga teacher’s training course in Rishikesh, he too pursued his dream of becoming a trainer. took the decision.

During the course, Reyansh learned many aspects of yoga such as alignment, physical philosophy and nutritional facts of Ayurveda. The curriculum changed his perception towards yoga. He said, ‘Earlier, I used to think that yoga is only about body posture and breathing, but it is much more than that.’


