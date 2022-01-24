62-Year-Old Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Lower Manhattan – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a suspect after one other subway shoving assault.

They mentioned a 62-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at round 11:30 am. Thankfully, the incoming prepare was in a position to cease in time because it pulled into the A and C station at Fulton and Williams road. The sufferer solely suffered minor accidents.

However the sufferer of a earlier assault on Jan. 15 wasn’t so fortunate. Police mentioned Michelle Go was ready for a prepare on the platform in Instances Sq. when she was shoved in entrance of an oncoming prepare. Simon Martial, described by police as a homeless ex-con, is going through second-degree homicide fees.

There have been no less than three unprovoked assaults to date this yr the place somebody was pushed on to the tracks. The surge in subway violence has advocates up in arms, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported.

“I blame our elected officers as a result of there’s a variety of forwards and backwards debating, however nobody needs to take duty,” mentioned Charlton D’Souza, president of Passengers United.

In response, MTA Appearing Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber mentioned, “These incidents are unacceptable and need to cease. New Yorkers are coming again to the subway and so they want it to be protected. We’re grateful to the governor, the mayor and the NYPD commissioner for his or her dedication to extra visibly deploy officers and to humanely tackle individuals with psychological well being points who would possibly current a danger to New Yorkers utilizing the subway system.”