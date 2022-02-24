64MP Camera and 5000 mAh battery phone Realme GT NEO 2 is Coming with Rs 9000 Discount on Flipkart

You are being given a discount of up to 9 thousand rupees on Realme GT NEO 2. If you are thinking of buying this phone then you must read this news.

Recently, people liked Realme’s flagship phone Realme GT NEO 2 in the Indian markets. It was launched in October 2021 at a starting price of Rs 31,999. If you are also thinking of buying this phone, then let us tell you that you can get this phone at the lowest price ever, which you can buy from Flipkart. A discount of more than Rs 9,000 is being given on this phone. This phone comes with a great 64MP camera and 5000 mAh battery.

By using certain bank offers you can buy Realme GT NEO 2 for as low as Rs 22,999 through Flipkart, which is its lowest rate till date. The Realme GT NEO 2 was launched in India starting at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. Things like Snapdragon 870 processor, 64MP primary camera and 120Hz, HDR10+ AMOLED display are being given in this.

How to get a discount of up to 9 thousand rupees

To buy this phone with a discount of Rs 9 thousand, you will first have to use the credit or debit card of any bank, on which you will be given an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000. After which the price will come down to Rs 25,999. This can be reduced by an additional Rs 3,000 if you use an HDFC credit card for the transaction. If both these offers are applicable, you can get this phone with a discount of 9 thousand. This offer is available only for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Specification

This offer is available on Flipkart till February 28 only. This phone is compared with Xiaomi Mi 11X and iQOO 7. Talking about the specification of this phone, this phone is being offered with 16.81 cm (6.62 inch) Full HD + display with 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup and 16MP front camera for selfie. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.