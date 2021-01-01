64MP camera phone samsung redmi realme vivo xiaomi – From Samsung to Redmi, these are the latest mid range phones coming with 64MP camera

64MP camera phone: The range of smartphones in the Indian mobile market is huge, with many categories including 108 MP camera, 64 MP camera, 48 MP camera. Not only this, most of the features are available in the affordable segment. Today we are going to tell about the upcoming smartphone with 64 MP camera. This smartphone is listed on Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F41 price

The Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone has a 6.4-inch FullHD+ display and has a triple camera setup on the back panel. The primary camera in this is 64 megapixels. Apart from this, a 32-megapixel selfie camera has been given. This phone comes with Exynos 9611 processor and 6000mAh battery. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. If needed, users can put an SD card of 512 GB. Its price is Rs 14449.

Realme 7 Pro price

If you are looking for the option of 8 GB RAM with 64MP camera, then this phone of Reality can prove to be a good option for you. It can accommodate a 256 GB SD card. This phone has a 6.4-inch FullHD+ display. It has a quad camera setup on the back panel, while there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor has been given. The company has given 4500 mAh battery and 65 Watt Super Dart charger. Its price is Rs 17999 on Flipkart.

Redmi Note 10S price

Redmi Note 10S was launched in India this year and this phone is part of the Redmi Note 10 series. This phone has a setup of four cameras on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. A 13-megapixel camera has been given on the front. It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED dot display. This phone works on MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It has a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charger. Its price is Rs 14,999, in which 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available. It can accommodate 512 GB SD card.



Vivo Y73 Price

This Vivo smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. Also a 16-megapixel selfie camera has been given. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Also, this phone works on MediaTek G95 octa-core processor. It has a 4000mAh battery and 33W fast charger.





