64MP camera will be available with 8GB RAM in the budget, know other features

A new variant of Samsung Galaxy A32 has been launched. The South Korean company has announced the launch of this phone as 8GB + 128GB. Details about the 8 GB RAM variant phone have been given on Samsung.com.

A new variant of Samsung Galaxy A32 has been launched. The South Korean company has announced the launch of this phone as 8GB + 128GB. Details about the 8 GB RAM variant phone have been given on Samsung.com. The most special thing about this phone is that the RAM Plus feature has been brought in it, so that you can increase the RAM separately.

Price and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 23,499 and is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals. The smartphone is available in three attractive colors Black, Blue and Violet. With RAM Plus, the Galaxy A32’s 8GB of memory can be expanded up to 12GB while the virtual one can be expanded up to 4GB of RAM. This allows you to open more apps at once and enhance the multitasking experience.

good camera with strong battery

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with a 64MP quad rear camera that enables one to take great pictures with the 20MP front camera. The handset flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, browsing and gaming. The display is clearly visible with brightness even in bright sunlight. The smartphone offers great performance with its advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It packs a 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A32 6GB RAM Variant

Let us know that South Korean company Samsung had already launched 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy A32, which you can buy for Rs 14,999. It packs a 16.23cm (6.4″) sAMOLED 90Hz display, a 48MP rear camera, and a 6000mAh battery with a 15W fast charger.