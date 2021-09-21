Entertainment News

65 Uplifting Monday Blessings and Prayers to Kick-start A New Week

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
65 Uplifting Monday Blessings and Prayers to Kick-start A New Week
Written by admin
65 Uplifting Monday Blessings and Prayers to Kick-start A New Week

65 Uplifting Monday Blessings and Prayers to Kick-start A New Week

If you’re twelve years or older, you most certainly experience the dreadful Monday blues from time to time. And if your weekly routines are inevitably boring and uninspiring, then you probably experience Monday blues every week.

Monday blues refers to the low-spirited feeling characterized by anger and depressed moods, typically experienced on Monday morning at the prospect of facing the week ahead. The feeling is common among workers and students who feel that their routines have become annoyingly mundane or difficult.

Monday blues can get worse with time, especially if you continue with your seemingly boring weekly routines. The resultant mood changes could take a major toll on your mental health. And without early interventions, it may only be a matter of time before your workplace productivity or school grades begin to suffer.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to kick Monday blues in the butt and start every week with high energy. One such method is by encouraging yourself or someone else with Monday blessings and prayers.

We’ve compiled a collection of 65 Monday blessings and prayers to help you or your dear ones kick-start a new week in style. Whenever you wake up each Monday morning feeling like you’re already too exhausted to face the week ahead, all you have to do is say these blessings. You’ll be able to attract happiness and new energy, which is just the right combination required to beat Monday blues.

‘Good Morning’ Monday Blessings

morning

1. After a good weekend of rest we return to the routine, do not start your week complaining. The best way to start is by thanking. Always be grateful for another day. Good Monday morning.
2. Because God is great, I know that this new week will be blessed and everything good will happen in the tranquility of everyday life. Good morning and happy Monday…
3. Everything you do this week and beyond will bring you nothing short of success. Your star will rise. Your light will shine. You will do exploits. Have a mighty blessed week. Good morning.
4. Good morning handsome/beautiful. Rise and shine! May your week be as lovely as you are.
5. Happy Monday morning to you, may this day be a blessing to you, be inspired to achieve your dreams in the best way possible.
6. It doesn’t need to be a holiday to enjoy the beauty of a morning. Sometimes Mondays offer the best morning of the week. Good morning!
7. Launch out strong into the week. Believe in yourself, believe in your dreams. They are as valid as anything can be. You will make it. You will succeed. Have a blessed Monday and a great week too. Good morning.
8. May all the 10,080 hours that make up this week yield blessings for you. Beginning from this Monday, may your week be as amazing as you are. Good Morning.
9. May this Monday bring you energy, zest and enthusiasm, and hundreds of smiles to make your week brighter.
10. May this Monday treat you kindly. Accept what you cannot change and work on the things you can improve.
11. Mondays are great to greet a new week full of optimism. And I bet you have never had a beautiful Monday morning than this one today. Good morning and may you arise and shine!
12. Okay, enough fun already. It’s Monday! Time to work, time to be productive. May you find joy and pride in your labor this week. Have a blessed one.
13. On this beautiful Monday morning, I wish you a day full of adventure. May every day be such an adventure that you will cherish all your life.
14. The secret to your success is found in your daily agenda… Do the right things every day . . . and you will eventually achieve what you set out to do. Good Monday morning.
15. Today marks the beginning of another working week. Take things easy and take good care of yourself today. Good morning.

Uplifting Monday Blessings

Beautiful Flower Growing in the Morning Sunlight

Beautiful Flower Growing in the Morning Sunlight

1. As you start this new week, may it mark the beginning of new things in your life. May you encounter great and wonderful things that will always remind you that you are blessed. Stay positive and you’ll surely be fulfilled.
2. Here’s wishing you a Monday full of happiness. May you be filled with all the energy you need to see you through this day.
3. I believe today would be a good day. I wish you all the best things life has got to offer to you. May your day be lovely and your week amazing. God bless you.
4. May great and wonderful blessings of the day visit you and dwell with you. This Monday is definitely going to be great. I wish you an awesome day.
5. May your life attract favor and goodness this week. May you not labor too hard for anything good. Happy Monday.
6. Mondays can be hard, but what keeps you going is on the inside. Keep going. Be great.
7. Sending cool Monday morning vibes your way. I pray that all your expectations shall not be cut short. May you find a billion reasons to give thanks and be happy because you are blessed.
8. The game plan for this Monday: be positive, stay positive no matter what.
9. Today will be the starting of great and exciting things in your life. Welcome to a week of laughter and gladness. Have a glamorous day because you are a blessing to our generation.
10. Today’s Monday. May beautiful things locate you this week.

Monday Prayers

people travel vacations lifestyle tourism and happ NR4ZTCP

people travel vacations lifestyle tourism and happ NR4ZTCP

1. As you are ready to begin the week, I pray that God’s happiness shall fill your heart. May this week be that of prosperity and upliftment. I wish you a wonder-filled day ahead. Have a blessed Monday.
2. As you begin a new week, may you experience an abundance of everything you need. May God continually open the floodgates of heaven for you so that you never lack a thing.
3. As you begin the week, I pray for God’s blessings and goodness upon your life. May He give you the wisdom and strength to deal with every circumstance you may come across today and every day of your life.
4. As you begin the week, may it signify the beginning of greater things in your life. My prayer is that the blessings of God will be with you both today and every other day of your life. May many people see the glory of God shining brightly upon your life.
5. As you begin today, I pray that your life radiates God’s favor all around you. May joy not cease from your heart because Monday’s blessings are unlimited.
6. As you go out today, I pray that God’s Goodness and mercy shall be upon you. It will surely be an amazing day for you and your loved ones. Enjoy this blessing-filled Monday morning.
7. As you open your eyes to the light of this bright Monday morning, I pray that God guides and directs your path. Welcome to another day of fulfillment and blessings. Have a happy Monday.
8. As you prepare to begin a new week, I pray that God’s favor and blessings shall follow you around like your very own shadow. Have a blessed Monday morning and week ahead.
9. As you start the week I pray that you shall not lack any good thing the new week has to offer. With the new day, expect new opportunities, and make it count. Have a fabulous blessed Monday.
10. As you start this week, may God send His guardian angel to keep you safe. Here is another Monday that will usher you into a week of blessings and favor. Remain blessed.
11. As you start today with a smile on your face, you will achieve all the goals and aspirations you have in mind. You may not have a challenge-free week, but you will have the strength to face whatever comes to you. I wish you a progressive Monday, stay blessed.
12. As you will begin a new week, I pray that the challenges you face will not knock you out. Have a lovely day, and a blessed week ahead of you.
13. Brand new Monday is here again, which is the beginning of a new week. Forget all your disappointment from last week and focus on how to make this week a success. I pray that God directs your path. Stay blessed.
14. He that dwells in the secret place of the highest shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” As you begin the week today, do not forget to dwell in the presence of God. He will grant you your heart desires and open doors of great opportunities for you. Have a great day.
15. It’s Monday again! I declare that you will encounter uncommon wealth, favor and blessing that will take your breath away. I wish you a progressive Monday and a happy new week.
16. May only great and wonderful blessings of the day visit you and dwell with you all day round. This Monday will be great if you start it with a smile on your face. I wish you an awesome day and week ahead.
17. May the light of God shine brightly upon your life. People will see Christ and his marvelous deeds in your life as you step out to begin this Monday plus the week ahead. Stay blessed.
18. May this day be filled with gladness and joy. God’s grace and mercy will follow you from today and throughout the rest of the week. I hope you have blessings filled Monday spiced with joy.
19. Monday it is again! I pray you to break through every setback you encounter throughout the last week. Start this week with a beautiful smile and a hopeful heart. Remain Blessed.
20. My prayer for you this Monday morning is that may God make all your Mondays feel as enjoyable as your weekends.
21. My prayer for you today is that every circumstance you come across today shall be a stepping stone to scale up to greater heights. This Monday morning will be one of the best you have had in a while. Have a great day.
22. My prayer for you today is that God’s favor and grace will go with you. He will be your strength and shield you from all forms of destruction. Amen. Have an awesome Monday.
23. On this day I pray that you succeed in all that you lay your hands on. God’s favor and goodness will be visible in your life. Happy new day, dear. Have a pleasant Monday morning.
24. Thank God it’s Monday! I decree in your life that every stumbling block on your way to success shall give way to exceeding greatness. Have a pleasant Monday morning filled with blessings.
25. Welcome to another beautiful Monday morning again! As you start the week, I pray the Lord blesses you in ways you don’t expect. Today will be one of the best days of your life. Have a great day.

Monday Blessing Quotes

Good Morning

Good Morning

1. Attack Monday with enthusiasm, laughter, thousands of smiles, and cheerfulness.
2. Count your blessings, then you will realize that the Monday blues are not worth regretting.
3. Don’t let anyone trivialize the amazing things you are capable of. Your hands are blessed and everyone knows this. Go ahead and do exploits. Have a great week.
4. Every Monday is a chance to start a new life, so use it.
5. Have a blessed Monday, remember that it is the first day without mistakes.
6. If you feel the blue early in the morning, then take a deep sigh and say this is just a wonderful day where you would have your say. So, stay blessed, Wish you a lovely morning!
7. Meet this Monday with a smile. Work hard and remember that you don’t have to impress anybody.
8. Meet this Monday with positive thoughts and you won’t face negative things throughout the week.
9. Monday comes after Sunday, but it comes before a Sunday too! Think about it!
10. Mondays are tough only for those people, who don’t know how to spend them cheerfully. Get up and have fun today!
11. Sometimes Monday morning can be hard to face but to make it through, be positive and know that each is a blessing that comes from God.
12. Start a new week, you are unstoppable, invincible, and powerful today.
13. This Monday is the beginning of your happy journey throughout the whole week, so enjoy it.
14. Wake up already! This is the only Monday you have this week.
15. You have saved your energy on Sunday. It’s time to wake up fully charged and ready to climb the top of life.

Final Word

I hope you could find an amazing Monday blessing from the above collection to encourage yourself or your dear ones who may be grappling with Monday blues. Just remember that, like positive affirmations, Monday blessings should be repeated frequently enough for them to work.

Also, you must act the part. Behave as though you’ve already achieved the happiness and success you’re praying for, and your wishes will surely come true.

Tags: a new week message awesome monday morning quotes be a blessing images beautiful blessing images beautiful blessing quotes beautiful good morning happy monday beautiful good morning monday beautiful happy monday images beautiful monday good morning quotes beautiful monday images beautiful monday morning beautiful monday morning greetings beautiful monday quotes birthday wishes and blessings images blessed 2020 quotes blessed and loved images blessed and productive day quotes blessed another day quotes blessed by the best quotes blessed day images blessed days quotes blessed good morning monday blessed happy monday blessed monday and week blessed monday images and quotes blessed monday morning images blessed monday morning quotes blessed monday wishes blessed new week blessed quotes images blessed to see another day quotes blessed week images blessed week messages blessed week quotes blessed week quotes images blessing for monday blessing happy tuesday blessing message blessing message to friend blessing msg blessing prayer quotes blessing quotes for today blessings and good wishes blessings and wishes quotes blessings for a new week images blessings for the week blessings for you images daily blessings pictures day blessing quotes december blessings images favor quotes images get well blessings images god bless monday god bless monday morning god bless this week god bless you monday god bless your week god blessing quotes images good monday morning blessings good monday pictures good morning and have a blessed day good morning blessed monday good morning blessed week good morning blessing message good morning blessings for the week good morning greetings monday good morning happy monday good morning happy monday blessings good morning happy monday images good morning happy monday love images good morning happy monday quotes and images good morning have a blessed day good morning have a blessed day images good morning have a blessed monday good morning have a blessed new week good morning have a blessed week images good morning its monday images good morning message monday good morning monday good morning monday blessing images good morning monday blessing images and quotes good morning monday blessings good morning monday blessings images and quotes good morning monday blessings messages good morning monday family and friends good morning monday friends images good morning monday greetings good morning monday happy good morning monday happy new week good morning monday images with quotes good morning monday messages good morning monday morning good morning monday picture messages good morning monday posts good morning monday prayer good morning monday prayer messages good morning monday prayer quotes good morning monday quotes good morning monday quotes and images good morning monday wishes good morning new week good morning new week blessings good morning thankful monday good morning today is monday good week wishes images good week wishes quotes goodmorning blessing images goodmorning blessings images happy and blessed day happy and blessed monday happy and blessed quotes happy blessed monday morning happy blessings images happy marvelous monday images happy monday and good morning happy monday blessings happy monday blessings images happy monday friend happy monday friends quotes happy monday good morning happy monday have a blessed week happy monday love happy monday messages happy monday morning quotes happy monday pictures happy monday quotes for her happy monday sms happy monday to my love happy new week images happy new week photos happy new week pictures happy new week sms happy wednesday blessing happy week ahead images happy week ahead quotes happy week days images have a beautiful and blessed day have a beautiful blessed day have a bless day quotes have a bless monday quotes have a blessed day everyone quotes have a blessed day good morning have a blessed day love have a blessed day pictures have a blessed day quotes have a blessed day quotes images have a blessed day sms have a blessed monday have a blessed monday and week have a blessed monday everyone have a blessed monday images have a blessed monday quotes have a blessed morning have a blessed week images have a blessed week messages have a blessed week quotes have a good monday have a great and blessed day have a great monday and week have a great week images and quotes have a lovely monday have a nice monday pictures have a wonderful and blessed day have a wonderful monday have an awesome monday images images blessed day images have a blessed day images monday blessings images of blessings to you images of monday good morning images of monday morning blessings inspirational good monday morning inspirational good morning monday blessings inspirational monday blessings inspirational monday morning images its monday good morning love and blessings images love blessing images love mondays images lovely week images may blessings images may your day be blessed quotes may your day be filled with blessings quotes monday birthday wishes monday blessed quotes monday blessing prayer monday blessings monday blessings and prayers monday blessings for the week monday blessings good morning monday blessings images monday blessings images and quotes monday blessings images with prayers monday blessings quotes monday blessings quotes and images monday blessings with bible verse images monday christmas blessings images monday evening blessings monday evening blessings images monday evening quotes and images monday face pictures monday god quotes monday good morning blessings monday good morning greetings monday good morning new week monday greetings and blessings monday greetings images monday happiness images monday inspirational blessings monday love blessings monday love message monday message quotes monday messages with images monday morning blessing images monday morning blessings monday morning blessings and prayers monday morning blessings images monday morning blessings quotes and images monday morning cards monday morning christmas blessings monday morning good morning monday morning greetings monday morning greetings and blessings monday morning greetings funny monday morning greetings images monday morning greetings sms monday morning inspirational images monday morning inspirational messages monday morning message for her monday morning messages monday morning monday quotes monday morning quote images monday morning quotes and images monday morning quotes for friends monday morning wishes monday morning wishes quotes monday new week monday new week blessings monday new week images monday new week prayer monday night blessings monday picture quotes monday prayer blessing monday prayer blessings monday prayer for the week monday prayer funny monday prayer images monday prayer quotes monday prayer sms monday prayer text message monday quotes and images monday quotes for her monday quotes images monday text message monday wishes monday wishes and quotes monday wishes good morning monday wishes images monday wishes sms mondays blessings images month of may blessings images morning blessing for friends morning blessings wishes morning greetings for family morning have a blessed day new blessings quotes new day new blessing quotes new week blessing new week blessings new week blessings images new week blessings messages new week blessings quotes new week greetings images new week message to my love new week new blessings new week prayer quote new week quote and prayer nice blessing messages nice week quotes positive blessed quotes positive good morning monday blessings positive inspiration good morning monday images positive monday blessings positive monday blessings quotes positive monday images positive monday morning messages positive monday quotes and images prayer for the week images prayer monday morning blessings praying your day is blessed images quotes monday images quotes of blessings with images saturday picture messages stay blessed quotes stay blessed quotes images stay blessed wishes sunday blessing prayer images thank you monday quotes thankful monday images thursday prayers and blessings images today is monday pictures wednesday blessing quotes wednesday blessings and prayers wednesday massage quotes wednesday morning blessing images week blessings weekly blessings images welcome may blessings wish you have a blessed day wishing everyone a blessed day wishing you a blessed day message wishing you a blessed monday wonderful blessings quotes wonderful monday images you are a blessing images

#Uplifting #Monday #Blessings #Prayers #Kickstart #Week

READ Also  Carrie Bickmore thanks cartoon character Bluey for getting her children 'through the toughest year'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment