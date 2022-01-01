657 new cases in Albany County COVID update, January 1





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has reported 657 new positive cases as of Friday, December 31. The seven-day daily average for the county is now 455.7. Officials say the overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region



“We’re starting the new year with an astounding number of new positive cases and I believe we will continue to see that number go up in the coming days after last night’s celebrations,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “As we enter our third year with COVID-19, I ask everyone to do the right thing to help stop the spread of the virus by getting a shot if you aren’t vaccinated or getting a booster if you are eligible; wear a mask indoors; stay six feet apart; wash your hands frequently and cough/sneeze into your elbow.”

McCoy reported that there were twelve new hospitalizations since Friday, and there are now 67 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Seven of those hospital patients are in ICUs.

Tracking COVID cases by county



As of Friday, 79.0% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.6% have been fully vaccinated. Albany County reports there are no new COVID deaths, and the death toll for the county still remains at 470 since the outbreak began.

McCoy urges residents to get tested if they have any symptoms and quarantine per the guidelines. “Let’s all have a safe and healthy 2022 by taking these steps to protect ourselves and our community,” he says.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website. Residents can also utilize further tools and information available at the Albany County Department of Health webpage.

Albany mayor sworn in for third term



Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to including booster shots Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, at 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.