66 pop and jazz albums, shows and festivals coming this fall

Andia Owens and the Cookout Let’s be honest: Many of us started the pandemic with a pledge to fill lonely stretches of lockdown with new and meaningful projects. For Andy Owens, a young bassist who was growing up, that vow ended. A member of the “Late Show” band led by John Batiste, she began holding free “cookout” concerts in her Harlem neighborhood, playing a medley of jazz, often live music to a wider swath of the less-than-community. and provided free food. standards and backyard R&B jams. This fall, shortly after Jazz at Lincoln Center reopened its doors for live concerts, Owens will bring his band, now called Cookout, to the Dizzy Club for a two-night run. (September 25-26; Disease Club) – rosonelo

DIAMOND SERIES ON FEINSTEIN’S/54 DOWN Soprano Heaven arrives this fall, as the venue welcomes leading ladies for concert-length performances. Kelly O’Hara (September 28–October 3) and then Laura Benanti (October 5-10) will begin the series and Megan Hilty will follow November 2–7. Also on tap at Midtown Club: Song and Dance Miracle Tony Yazbek (September 21-22); Silver-voiced Broadway veteran Christine Andreas (September 24-25); Flame Haired Dynamo Marilu Heiner (Oct 17); The Grand Dame Marilyn Mai (Oct 25-30, Nov 1) Show biz-diva Ruby Manger, alter ego of comedian and actor Julia Mattison (Oct 13); and the “Seasonal Reunion Concert”, featuring members of the original cast of the 2000 Broadway musical (November 22). – gardner

Queen The women in this vocal trio — Amy Cervini, Hilary Gardner and Melissa Styliano — aren’t siblings by blood, but their sisterly, airtight harmony has won them a following in jazz circles. The group will appear at the newly reopened Birdland Theater on September 30, where the fall lineup includes beloved regulars Natalie Douglas (October 1-2, November 15), Clay Blackhurst in tribute to Jerry Herman (October 20-22). ; Marissa Mulder, Saluting John Prine (October 3); and singer-songwriter Christine Lavin (November 22); In addition to weekly installments of “The Lineup with Susie Mosher” on Tuesdays, up at the Birdland Jazz Club, “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” on Monday. The jazz club will also host a September 20 concert featuring the cast of a Broadway production of “The Company,” which will benefit mental health nonprofit Darkness Rising. – gardner

Michael Garin and Mardi Millit at the West Bank Cafe The husband-and-wife duo, who also perform together at Habibi Kings, continue to head over to the West Bank Café (and on Facebook), where on the first two Sunday nights of every month you can catch Michael Garin – pianist . Singer, raconteur, mash-up maestro – leap between genres with Mardi Milit serving as his comedy partner and lending a dazzling soprano. The Jazz Bandits appear every Friday, while Saturdays feature the piano and vocals of Eric Yves García, followed by Gabriele Straveli Tri.hey, led by jazz singer and songwriter. – gardner

October

Kelly Clarkson The original “American Idol” diva released her last album, the soulful, stumper-filled “meaning of life,” in 2017, and has since returned to TV, where she mentors and hosts contestants on “The Voice.” is daytime talk show. But Clarkson is back in the studio to capture the magic of the holidays, and will release a Christmas album — her second — in October. The first single, “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” is due out on September 23. (the Atlantic) – Horn

Joy Purpy Like his fellow Chicagoans and occasional collaborator Chance the Rapper, Joy Purp proudly wears his independent artist credentials. He continues his string of self-releases with his third mixtape, “Uplet,” which leans into his more hedonistic tendencies while rapping about triumph, cars, and cash with quiet detachment. Without any specialties, this is a relatively insular effort by an artist who works collaboratively. He also contributed to production, favoring bouncy, immaculate beats over the flashy aesthetic of earlier projects. (self-released) – Horn