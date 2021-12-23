68 crores game was found in the raid of Income Tax Department, SP spokesperson got angry when the anchor said

Regarding this raid, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the central government was misusing the agencies. In response, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had called ‘a straw in a thief’s beard’.

Before the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the matter of income tax raid on Akhilesh Yadav’s close friends is taking the form of an election debate. Let us inform that in the raids, the Income Tax Department has got information about undisclosed income of Rs 86 crore from the directors of a construction company. In which the matter of 68 crores has been accepted. During the four-day operation, raids were conducted at 30 locations in Lucknow, Mainpur, Kolkata, Bengaluru and NCR.

There is also a debate on private news channels regarding this. In one such debate, when Aaj Tak senior anchor Anjana Om Kashyap questioned the game of Rs 68 crore, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria got furious. He said, “The Lashkar is also yours, the Sardar is also yours, the government is also yours, the media is also yours, do whatever you want, speak whatever comes to your mind.” On this the anchor said that your raga has started again.

The law will take its course: Responding to the allegation of the SP spokesperson, the anchor said that your language is wrong, why are you coloring the media in one colour. You answer on 68 crores. Anurag Bhadauria said that there is rule of law in this country, law will take its own course. Wait, the truth will be known.

Question on confession of 68 crores: In fact, the SP spokesperson was asked the question by the anchor, “You are not answering on the confession of Rs 68 crore in the raid. Because you feel right to call it a conspiracy. You should say that if someone is guilty then income tax action is right. But you will refer to the election.”

The raids started from 18 December: It is to be known that on December 18, the Income Tax Department had started raids at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. In this raids were also conducted at the house of SP’s national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Manoj Yadav in Mainpur and Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow. Apart from this, the house of an entry operator in Kolkata was also raided. SP is calling this raid politically motivated.