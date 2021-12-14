7.3 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia, people panic; tsunami warning issued

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. Along with this, the monitor has also warned of the possibility of dangerous tsunami waves.

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Indonesia on Tuesday morning. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 7.3 on the reactor scale. A tsunami warning has also been issued after the earthquake.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. Along with this, the monitor has also warned of the possibility of dangerous tsunami waves. The USGS said the epicenter was about 100 kilometers north of the city of Maumere at a depth of 18.5 kilometers in the Sea of ​​Flores.

The USGS said there was little chance of casualties from this quake. But it added that “recent earthquakes in the region have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis and landslides that can cause damage.” At the same time, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake. The center said- “Dangerous waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 km of the earthquake epicenter”.

People came out of their homes after feeling the tremors of the earthquake. People frightened by the earthquake were also seen running here and there. Many videos of this earthquake are also going viral on social media, in which buildings are seen shaking. So far there is no report of any casualty in this incident.

Earthquake tremors are felt almost every year in Indonesia. Thousands of people have also died in these earthquakes. Along with earthquakes, tsunamis also occur continuously in this country, due to which the loss of life and property becomes more.

In January this year, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck West Sulawesi province. In which at least 105 people were killed and about 6,500 were injured. Apart from this, the last time a tsunami was caused by an earthquake in Indonesia in 2004. On December 26, 2004, a 9.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northwest Sumatra, killing more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine countries.