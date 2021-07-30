7 Bollywood Actors Make Up Transformation Would Shock You

Mumbai. You must have seen your favorite stars playing different types of characters in movies. Usually, actors are not able to change much in the new character other than changing clothes and style. But it has also been seen many times that the producers change the entire look of the actor to make the character look alive. Seeing his changed look, it becomes difficult to recognize at first. Let us know which stars were shown in which movies such that the identity of the real was left behind-

Amitabh Bachchan – Pa





Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a child in his film ‘Paa’ who had a disease named Progeria. International make-up artist Kristin Tinsley was the one who gave Amitabh a look in this movie. Both received the National Film Award in 2009 for this look.

Rajkumar Rao as Raabta

Rajkummar Rao did a cameo in the film ‘Raabta’. This movie actor appeared as a 324 year old man. It was difficult to recognize him in this movie. It is said that for this he had to go through 16 look tests. Then the final look was decided. Tumbbad fame makeup artist Jube Johal worked on the actor’s look.

Kamal Haasan – Indian

Kamal Haasan was in a double role in the 1996 film ‘Indian’. In this, he played the role of a 70-year-old man. Her look was created by makeup artists Michael Westmore and Michael Jones. For this Kamal Haasan received the fourth National Award.

Rishi Kapoor as Kapoor and Sons

This was the transformation which took 5 hours daily. “Kapoor&Sons”. Cheers Greg Cannom from all of us. You are a genius! pic.twitter.com/IFXsOLHdb0 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

Like Kamal Haasan, Rishi Kapoor was also seen in the film ‘Kapoor and Sons’ as a very old man. In this movie, he appeared in the role of 90 years old. Seeing his look, at first no one could say that he is Rishi Kapoor. Her look was given by makeup artist Greg Kenom. He received the award for ‘Vice’ at the 91st Oscar Awards.

Shahrukh Khan – Fan





Shahrukh did double roles in his film ‘Fan’. Hardly anyone can forget his fan look. Looking much younger than his age, this look was given by Greg Kenom to Shahrukh.

Hrithik Roshan ‘Dhoom 2’





Hrithik Roshan attracted the audience the most in the film ‘Dhoom 2’. In this movie, he is shown to be an expert in changing his look and that is why he does not get caught. In a scene in the film, the actor was also shown as an old security guard, an old woman and a dwarf.

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanju

Ranbir Singh played the role of Sanjay Dutt in the movie ‘Sanju’. In this character, he looked exactly like Sanjay Dutt used to show in his youth. Apart from his gait, shield and style, the rest of the look was decorated with the help of prosthetic. This work was done well by prosthetic artist Dr Murki and hair stylist Aleem Hakim.