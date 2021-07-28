7 Bollywood Celebs Who Have Weird Demands Before A Signing A Film

Mumbai. Many times there are reports that an artist has accused the producer-director of filming a different type of scene without their permission. Sometimes there are reports that the scene which was not in the script, was asked to shoot. In such a situation, some actors tell their conditions to the producers before signing the film to avoid all this, so that controversy can be avoided. Although some artists also place demands with conditions that it sounds very strange to hear. Let us know which actors keep strange conditions while signing films:

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s fit body adds to his charm. Actors also do regular workouts to keep their body fit. According to reports, before signing the film, Hrithik has a condition that if the shooting takes place in a foreign location, he will take his personal cook along with him and will have to provide the best gym in that city.

Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha also puts a condition before signing the film. The movie she is signing should not have kissing scenes. It is said that she does not find herself comfortable in such scenes.

Akshaye Khanna

Have to say that Akshaye Khanna is possibly the best thing about this. Mostly because he seems to have the most fun pic.twitter.com/SQwWqbs9Br — Sunny Singh (@ProfSunnySingh) July 26, 2021

According to reports, when Akshaye Khanna had said yes to the negative role in the film ‘Dishoom’, some strict protocol was asked to be followed. According to him, even if he is playing the role of the bad guy/villain, the lead actor will not beat him up. He also said that whenever he wants, he can give inputs in the film and get the script changed.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan did not like Kajol, advised Aamir Khan not to work with the actress

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan does not do movies continuously. He believes that even if you do films in a long interval, but everything should be perfect. As per reports, when they sign the film they make sure that there should be no low angle shots. They feel ashamed when low angle shots are taken.

Salman Khan

Whenever Salman Khan signs a film, he always follows a rule. His rule is that there should not be any intimate scene in the film and there should be no kissing scene.

Also read: ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ Song Was Rejected By Many Producers, There Is A Funny Story Behind Salman Being Shirtless

Akshay Kumar

Thank you, Tanvi. You’ve done a better job of describing my body of work than I ever could. Humbled. @deewane_filmy https://t.co/YigrBu4bbE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2021

Akshay Kumar is one of the most disciplined actors of Bollywood. They do not like wasting time, working till late at night and getting up late in the morning. Also, before signing the movie, there is a condition on their part that they will not work on Sundays. They believe that Sundays are meant for relaxation and spending time with family.

Kangana Ranaut

Our #KanganaRanaut‘s upcoming projects :- Thalaivi

Dhaakad

Tejas

Emergency ( Actor, Director, Producer)

Manikarnika Returns

Temptation Island (host) : OTT Debut

Tiku weds Sheru (producer) :- @Nawazuddin_S as a lead ~We Love you Kangana~ pic.twitter.com/BLnShMboBL — Saumya Yadav (@SaumyaYadav_) July 27, 2021

Kangana Ranaut may seem like a very talkative actress on social media, but on a personal level, she does not like to talk to many people. According to reports, he has instructed his personal assistant to answer any questions that come up without involving him. She also takes care that her personal assistant is always with her.