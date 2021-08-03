7 Hottest Bollywood Movie Scenes In The Most Tasteful Manner

Mumbai. Some of the songs of Bollywood movies have seen great chemistry of the actors. Along with this, the temper of hotness was seen, due to which a different level of romance was seen. These songs filled with romance and hotness went far ahead in terms of hot scenes. Let’s see the chemistry and hot style of screen couples in similar songs-

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone (Anga Laga De – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela)





The tinge of romantic feel in the song ‘Ang Laga De’ by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela’ was unmatched. Seeing their chemistry, it could be guessed that the understanding between them was amazing. His romantic style made the song very hot. Later both of them also got married.

Emraan Hashmi- Mallika Sherawat (Murder)





Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat’s movie ‘Murder’ showed such chemistry between the two that even today the audience considers this movie to be an idol in terms of hot romance. The romantic scenes of both were well-liked in that era. Emraan-Mallika introduced a new level of hot romance in ‘Murder’, one of the boldest movies of its time.

John Abraham-Bipasha Basu (Jism-jadoo hai nasha hai)





The song ‘Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai’ from the movie ‘Jism’ became popular due to the hot romance of John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. The affair between the two and the hot romance in this song, it felt like a double dose for the audience. Bipasha was considered the hottest actress in those days.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor (Aashiqui 2 – Tum Hi Ho)





Who can forget the songs of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2. One of the most popular songs of this film was ‘Tum Hi Ho’. In this song, both were seen getting drenched in the rain and getting intimate. The hot romance scenes with the tunes were enough to get the audience going.

Katrina Kaif as Akshay Kumar ( De Dana Dan – Gale Lag Jaa)





The song ‘Gale Lag Ja’ from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film ‘De Dana Dan’ comes in the category of extremely hot songs. Katrina soaked in sari and romantic Akshay had set the song on fire.

Shahrukh Khan – Kajol (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – Sooraj Hua Medium)





The romantic pairing of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol has given many hit songs. However, the song ‘Suraj Hua Madhyam’ from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ shows a special kind of chemistry between them. The way the song was shot and both of them had a romantic style, it became the most favorite hot song of the fans of the pair.

Emraan Hashmi as Tanushree Dutta (Aashiq Banaya Aapne title song)





Emraan Hashmi’s name has come again in this list. His other songs can also come in this list. However, his ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ title song with Tanushree Dutta is different. The romance and hotness that both of them have mixed in this, it is not everyone’s business to ignore it.