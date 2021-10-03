7 killed in fire in Romanian hospital’s Covid ward

A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a Romanian hospital where Covid patients were being treated on Friday, killing at least seven people and sparking public outcry over the dismal state of the country’s health care infrastructure.

It was the third fatal hospital fire in the country in less than a year, and at least two dozen people have died in those fires. An inspection in February at the hospital, where the latest fire broke out, in the Black Sea port city of Constanta, was described by an official as “malfunctioning”.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and officials said the oxygen supply had been cut off, raising the possibility that tanks may have played a role in the fire. Oxygen tanks being used to treat patients with severe COVID-19 have been blamed for deadly fires at other coronavirus clinics around the world, most recently killing 14 in North Macedonia.

President Klaus Iohannes called Friday’s fire “a terrible new drama that confirms the lacking infrastructure of the Romanian health system,” which he called “an outdated system, long strained and unimaginable by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.” put under pressure.” “