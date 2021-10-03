7 killed in fire in Romanian hospital’s Covid ward
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a Romanian hospital where Covid patients were being treated on Friday, killing at least seven people and sparking public outcry over the dismal state of the country’s health care infrastructure.
It was the third fatal hospital fire in the country in less than a year, and at least two dozen people have died in those fires. An inspection in February at the hospital, where the latest fire broke out, in the Black Sea port city of Constanta, was described by an official as “malfunctioning”.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, and officials said the oxygen supply had been cut off, raising the possibility that tanks may have played a role in the fire. Oxygen tanks being used to treat patients with severe COVID-19 have been blamed for deadly fires at other coronavirus clinics around the world, most recently killing 14 in North Macedonia.
President Klaus Iohannes called Friday’s fire “a terrible new drama that confirms the lacking infrastructure of the Romanian health system,” which he called “an outdated system, long strained and unimaginable by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.” put under pressure.” “
“I am horrified by the tragedy that happened this morning,” he said in a statement.
At a news conference held outside the hospital, the head of Romania’s local branch of emergency services, Cristian Amarandi, said the February inspection found “irregularities, malfunctions” and “restrictions were applied.”
He said the hospital’s administrator had promised to rectify the irregularities by the end of this year. “We haven’t checked since then,” he said.
Hospital manager Stella Halichidis said in a statement that “all defects had been corrected” and that “everything worked according to law.”
The coronavirus is spreading widely in Romania, which has the second lowest vaccination rate in the European Union. More than 12,000 new cases were reported on Thursday, which is a new record. According to the health ministry, more than 12,000 Covid patients are now in hospitals across the country, including over 1,300 in intensive care units.
When the pandemic hit this spring before a new wave of infections driven by Delta Edition, there were concerns that Romania’s health care system would collapse under pressure. Tens of thousands of doctors and nurses have left the country, only one new hospital has been built there since the fall of communism in 1989, and spending on Romania’s health care system is among the lowest in the European Union.
After a fire at Bucharest’s Matei Bals hospital killed several people in January, President Iohannis called for “profound” reform and said such tragedies “should not happen again.”
In the criminal investigation of the earlier two fires, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained or anyone is being held responsible.
