7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (May 20)



Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney Plus)

If Disney had launched Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers a few years in the past, we’d have nearly actually branded it a soulless money seize – however in 2022, we’re truly fairly excited to reacquaint ourselves with the titular chipmunks.

This feature-length journey, going down in a Who Framed Roger Rabbit-esque live-action setting, finds the pair referred to as again into motion when their former castmate, Monterey Jack, mysteriously disappears. John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voice Chip and Dale, respectively, whereas the likes of J.Okay. Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bana, Will Arnett and Seth Rogen make up the remainder of the film’s surprisingly star-studded solid.

Early criticism has been fairly good for this one, too. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers has been described as a “zippy, extremely amiable rodent noir that seems to be a pleasant shock” – so we’d warning towards writing it off as senseless, kid-friendly fodder.

Now obtainable to stream on Disney Plus.

Night time Sky (Prime Video)

Arriving on Prime Video to nearly zero fanfare this weekend is Night time Sky, the newest in Amazon’s lengthy line of usually trippy sci-fi collection.

Sissy Spacek and J.Okay. Simmons play Irene and Franklin York, a seemingly strange couple whose seemingly strange home harbours a secret portal to a far-off planet. The pair have efficiently saved the portal hidden for near a decade, however the arrival of an inquisitive younger man dangers placing an finish to their space-hopping methods.

Newcomers Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly helm this eight-episode present, which appears as distinctive and intriguing as Amazon’s equally twisty sci-fi thriller, Encounter .

Now obtainable to stream on Prime Video.

Jackass 4.5 (Netflix)

Prepare for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new characteristic movie that includes the entire crew! Right here’s a small style of what you possibly can anticipate when it premieres Could 20 on Netflix… That is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnkApril 19, 2022 See more

We’ll confess: we didn’t know Jackass 4.5 was a factor (though given the discharge of Jackass 2.5 and 3.5 in earlier years, maybe we should always’ve anticipated it).

This Netflix-exclusive follow-up to Jackass Eternally (now streaming on Paramount Plus ) options materials shot for the film that was in the end omitted from the ultimate reduce. Together with more of the group’s hazardous hijinks, although, followers may also anticipate solid interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and loads of usually hilarious outtakes.

There’s no trailer for this one, so we’ve hooked up a snippet of preview footage (shared to the Netflix Twitter account) above. However let’s be trustworthy: you understand precisely what to anticipate from Jackass 4.5.

Now obtainable to stream on Netflix.

The Ipcress File (AMC Plus)

First broadcast on ITV within the UK final month, Chilly Battle-set spy thriller collection The Ipcress File involves AMC Plus within the US this weekend.

A serialized adaptation of the 1962 novel (and 1965 movie) of the identical identify, the present follows the exploits of undercover agent Harry Palmer (Joe Cole), an ex-smuggler who finds himself embroiled in an undercover mission to forestall nuclear secrets and techniques falling into the unsuitable palms.

That synopsis could sound like commonplace Chilly Battle fare, however The Ipcress File – which additionally stars Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander – earned rave opinions forward of its UK launch in April. Kingsman followers, take word.

Now obtainable to stream on AMC Plus within the US and BritBox within the UK.

Now and Then (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus continues its critically-acclaimed content material march with Now and Then, a bilingual thriller charting the fallout of a homicide amongst a bunch of faculty graduates.

Like Showtime’s Yellowjackets, this eight-episode collection flips again and forth between the previous and current (therefore the title), exploring, in accordance with Apple, “the variations between youthful aspirations and the truth of maturity” in mild of the homicide in query.

That every one feels like exceptionally heavy stuff, however Now and Then has been near-universally lauded by critics for being a mature, polished thriller within the vein of a Harlan Coben novel. Given Apple’s latest successes, too, this one is a simple advice.

Now obtainable to stream on Apple TV Plus.

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO Max)

This week’s documentary decide is a two-part have a look at the life and profession of comedy legend George Carlin.

Considered one of the necessary and influential stand-up comics of all time, Carlin was dubbed “the dean of counterculture comedians” and even hosted the first-ever episode of Saturday Night time Reside in 1975. This usually in-depth characteristic comes from administrators Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, each of whom credit score Carlin with influencing their work.

Each elements of George Carlin’s American Dream can be found to stream now on HBO Max, whereas UK viewers will doubtless have to attend just a few weeks for this one to reach on Sky and Now TV.

Now obtainable to stream on HBO Max.

