Entertainment News

7 Special January Holidays And How To Celebrate Them

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
7 Special January Holidays And How To Celebrate Them
Written by admin
7 Special January Holidays And How To Celebrate Them

7 Special January Holidays And How To Celebrate Them

Last Updated on October 5, 2021

Named after the ancient Roman God Janus, January symbolizes endings, beginnings, and new transitions. For many, it is seen as a fresh start, a time for resolution and forgiveness. As one of the longest months of the year and often associated with ‘January Blues’, it can be easy to assume that there is nothing fun and exciting to celebrate, especially after December and the pleasure of Christmas and New Year’s.

What this article looks to do is highlight some of the key holidays celebrated in January across the globe and will even add in a few funnier and more entertaining days typically celebrated in January that you and your friends can start commemorating!

1. New Year’s Day

Contents hide
1 1. New Year’s Day
2 2. Festival of Sleep Day
3 3. Benjamin Franklin Day
4 4. Martin Luther King Jnr Day
5 5. National Hugging Day
6 6. Spouses Day
7 7. National Chocolate Cake Day

new year company

Date Celebrated: January 1st

Why Celebrated: It is celebrated to mark the first day of a new year according to the Gregorian and Julian calendar.

Where Celebrated: Everywhere in the world (apart from China)

New Year’s Day is widely celebrated and is one of the most popular holidays in January. It is celebrated from midnight when fireworks are let off, and people bang pots and pans, sing, dance and drink. Some people even kiss. Most people do this because, traditionally, it is meant to bring good luck for the coming year. The goal is to learn from the past year’s mistakes and enjoy the new year as a clean slate.

It is one of the oldest holidays globally, coming into existence when Julius Caesar introduced the Julian Calendar nearly 2,000 years ago. Originally, it was celebrated in more of a paganistic nature and moved to a Roman Catholic nature soon after. Still, in about the 19th or 20th century, the day and celebrations celebrated from the religious aspect and became more of a celebration.

Despite the disassociation with religion, there are still various superstitions and traditions surrounding New Year’s celebrations. The main one is the New Years resolution, where people will typically claim that they will do something for the new year like quit smoking or go to the gym or find a new job, but usually, the resolutions last a few days or a few weeks at most.

Other traditions are:

  • In Spain, just before midnight, people will eat 12 grapes to symbolize their hope for prosperity throughout the year.
  • Various countries have traditional dishes that are eaten on New Year’s Day. For example, in Italy, lentils are eaten; in the south of the US, they will eat black-eyed peas, and in Ireland, they will have a good old-fashioned roast dinner with family.
  • Many countries from Austria to Cuba to Hungary will eat pork because pigs symbolize progress.
  • In Scandinavian countries, a rice pudding with an almond inside is eaten, and whoever finds the almond is said to get 12-months of good luck!

2. Festival of Sleep Day

sleep

sleep

Date Celebrated: January 3rd

Why Celebrated: It is celebrated to allow people to sleep after a busy holiday and New Year’s period.

Where Celebrated: Mainly in the United States, but it is not a widely recognized public holiday.

Who doesn’t love sleep? As one of the most basic human functions, it is something that we all need. A lack of sleep, particularly after a long and arduous few days, can really hurt your body and mind. The Festival of Sleep Day was introduced to help people get some well-needed rest after Christmas and New Year’s and is all about relaxing and recharging your body and mind. We are unsure when exactly it became a thing, but I don’t think anyone is complaining!

3. Benjamin Franklin Day

Benjamin Franklin Day

Benjamin Franklin Day

Date Celebrated: January 17th

Why Celebrated: Ben Franklin day is celebrated across the United States as a means to honour the incredible work that he did for the nation, from Presidency to inventor, to a scientist, to an author; he did it all.

Where Celebrated: United States

Born on January 17th, 1706, Benjamin Franklin was one of the leading figures of the American Enlightenment and is known for many of his core values of integrity, character, and community spirit, which the United States and its people still look to model themselves on today. It is unknown when the day became celebrated, but typically, adults will learn a little about him and the work he did and will teach their children about his works.

READ Also  Bachelorette star Becky Miles admits she felt 'a bit like a fish out of water' at bikini event

4. Martin Luther King Jnr Day

Martin Luther King Jnr Day

Martin Luther King Jnr Day

Date Celebrated: Third Monday of every January

Why Celebrated: To commemorate the birthday of one of Americas most influential speakers, race activists, and leaders of all time.

Where Celebrated: United States

Established as a national holiday in 1983, Martin Luther King Day is a celebration of one of Americas leading influencers. On the third Monday of every January, marches and parades are held across the United States, and speeches are given by race and civil rights activists and prominent political leaders.

5. National Hugging Day

National Hugging Day

National Hugging Day

Date Celebrated: January 21st

Why Celebrated: To get people to hug each other more often.

Where Celebrated: Worldwide

Although this fun and innocent day started in the US in the mid-1980s, it has since become a global day that encourages family, friends and even strangers to hug each other. Studies have shown that a 20-second hug relieves tension and reduces stress, so partaking in the festivities is a great stress relief! The holiday originated from the idea that people don’t have much to celebrate in between Christmas, New Years, and Valentine’s Day.

6. Spouses Day

Spouses Day

Spouses Day

Date Celebrated: January 26th

Why Celebrated: As a means to be thankful to your spouse for everything they do for you.

Where Celebrated: Mainly in the US, but it can be celebrated anywhere.

Marriage is a sacred and ancient institution that should be celebrated as often as possible. Spouses day looks to celebrate the effort put into that unity from both parties. The day is celebrated to acknowledge the commitment that spouses put into their marriage in the hopes that it can ignite an even greater love. This is symbolic because the day is celebrated in dreary January! Celebrations can be as large or as small as you want and can range from a holiday or road trip to dinner and a movie.

7. National Chocolate Cake Day

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

Date Celebrated: January 27th

Why Celebrated: Because chocolate cake!!!!

Where Celebrated: US, Ireland, UK.

Not that we need an excuse to celebrate chocolate cake, but January 27th is the day where we can eat chocolate cake and not feel guilty! We are unsure when this day came about, but since the mid-19th century, chocolate cake has been a staple of the culinary world, and it deserves to be celebrated. Celebrating this day is easy; buy a chocolate cake and enjoy!

Tags: 1 13 21 1 18 holiday 1 19 21 1 20 21 1 21 1 21 2021 1 21 21 1 28 1 january 10 january 12 january 14 january 15 january 18th january 2021 19 january holiday in usa 2 2 21 2 21 21 2021 calendar january 2021 jan 2021 january calendar 2021 national holidays 2022 holidays 21 days from now 21 of january holiday 21 today 2121 calendar with holidays 21st of january holiday 22 january holiday 25 jan 25 january 26 january 29th january is celebrated as 30 january 3rd monday in january 6 january international day a holiday in january about january month algeria holidays and traditions all holidays in january all holidays in the world all important national and international days any holidays in january are there any holidays in january biggest holidays in the world calendar 2021 january calendar 2022 january calendar 2022 with holidays calendar for january 2021 calendar for january february calendar january 2021 calendar of january 2021 celebrations around the world calendar closest holiday country holidays cultural holidays days in january days in january 2021 days of january month days since jan 1 2021 days to january 20 2021 december january holidays different holidays around the world does january have 31 days events in january 2021 everyday holidays pte ltd famous events in january festivals celebrated in january festivals in jan festivals in january for january fun days in january fun facts about january 13 fun holidays in january fun holidays to dress up as happy january historical events in january holiday 21 january holiday in january 2021 holiday january 18 holiday january 2021 holiday january 22 holiday on january 18 holidays 2022 holidays for 2022 holidays in 2022 holidays in january 2021 holidays in january 2022 holidays in january and february holidays january 2021 holidays on january 19 2019 holidays on january 2nd holidays on january 5 hollidays in january how many days are in the month of january how many holidays are there in january important dates and events in january important dates in january important dates in january 2021 important days in january in australia which day falls closest to january 1 in january in january or on january international bath day international days 2021 international events in january international holidays 2021 international january holidays is jan 1 a holiday is jan 20 2021 a federal holiday is jan 31 a holiday is january 1 a federal holiday is january 1 a holiday is january 11th a holiday is january 18 a holiday is january 18th a holiday is january 1st a federal holiday is january 1st a holiday is january 20 2021 a federal holiday is january 20th a holiday is january 25th a holiday is new year’s day a national holiday is there a holiday in january jan jan 1 jan 1 2021 jan 10 jan 11 jan 11 2021 jan 11 holiday jan 12 jan 14 jan 14 holiday jan 15 jan 15 holiday jan 16 2017 us holiday jan 16 holiday jan 17 jan 17 2021 jan 17 holiday jan 18 jan 18 holiday jan 18 us holiday jan 18th holiday jan 19 holiday jan 1st jan 2 jan 20 calendar jan 20 holiday jan 21 jan 21 2021 jan 24 jan 25 jan 25 2021 jan 25 holiday jan 27 jan 28 jan 3 jan 30 2021 jan 3rd jan 4 jan 4 2021 jan 4th jan 4th holiday jan 5 jan 5 2021 jan 5th jan 7 jan 7 holiday jan 8 2021 jan 9 jan calendar jan day jan holidays 2021 jan month jan2021 calendar january january 1 calendar january 10 2021 january 10 holiday january 10 national day january 11 january 11 holiday january 11 national day january 12 2021 january 12 holiday january 12 national day january 13 january 13 holiday january 13 national day january 14 holiday january 14 national day january 15 2021 january 15 holiday january 15 national day january 16 holiday january 16 national day january 17 january 17 holiday january 17 national day january 18 january 18 2021 holiday january 18 holiday january 18 holiday 2021 january 18 holidays & observances january 18 national day january 19 2021 january 19 holiday january 19 national day january 1st holiday january 2 january 2 2021 january 2 holiday january 20 january 20 2021 calendar january 20 2021 day of the week january 20 events january 20 holiday january 20 national day january 202 january 202 calendar january 20201 calendar january 2021 january 2021 calendar january 2021 calendar holidays january 2021 calendar with holidays january 2021 calender january 2021 events january 2021 holidays january 2021 national days january 2022 january 2022 calendar january 2022 calendar with holidays january 2022 holidays january 21 january 21 calendar january 21 holiday january 21 national day january 22 calendar january 22 holiday january 22 national day january 23 2012 holiday january 23 holiday january 23 national day january 24 holiday january 24 national day january 24th holidays january 25 holiday january 25 national day january 26 holiday january 26 national day january 27 january 27 holiday january 27 national day january 28 january 28 2021 january 28 holiday january 28 national day january 29 holiday january 29 national day january 2nd national holiday january 3 january 3 2021 january 3 holidays & observances january 30 holiday january 30 national day january 31 holiday january 31 national day january 3rd january 3rd celebrations january 3rd national day january 4 january 4 2020 january 4 2021 january 4 holiday january 4th 2021 january 4th holiday january 4th national day january 5 january 5 2021 january 5 holiday january 5 national day january 5th holiday january 6 holidays & observances january 6 national day january 6th national day january 7 holiday january 7 national day january 7th holiday january 8 january 8 holiday january 8 national day january 8th holiday january 9 national day january and feb calendar january and february calendar january awareness january awareness month january awareness month 2021 january calendar january calendar 2020 january calendar 2021 january calendar 2021 with holidays january calendar events january calendar ideas january calendar with holidays january celebrations january cultural events january daily holidays january dates january days to celebrate january events january festivals around the world january food holidays january holiday 2021 january holiday ideas january holidays january holidays 202 january holidays 2020 january holidays 2021 january holidays and observances january holidays and special days january holidays around the world january holidays usa january holodays january indian festivals january is national january is national what month january january january long weekend january long weekend 2021 january month january month calendar january month celebrations january month holidays january monthly observances january national days 2021 january new year january observances january theme month january things january traditions around the world january trivia january us holidays january world events 2020 janurary 2021 last day of january late january holidays list of holidays around the world list of holidays celebrated around the world list of international holidays around the world list of monthly holidays and celebrations list of national days 2021 list of world holidays long week main holidays major world holidays may 12 holidays & observances monday 18th january 2021 monday 3rd january name 2 national us holidays national calendar 2021 national calendar day 2021 national calendar day today national celebrations national celebrations in morocco national cuddle day 2021 national day calendar january national day calendar january 2021 national day january 2021 national days 2021 national days calendar 2021 national days in 2021 national days in january national days in january 2021 national days january 2021 national events in january national holidays 2022 national holidays in january national holidays in january 2021 national holidays january 2021 national holidays of january national months 2021 national soup day 2021 national squirrel awareness day national week calendar next holiday in usa occasions in january on january random holidays in january random january holidays show me january calendar special dates in january special days in january special days in january 2021 things that happen in january things that happened in january 2020 unusual holidays around the world vacation definition funny wacky holidays january 2021 weird holidays in january what are the january holidays what are the national holidays in january what day is jan 14 what day is january 11th what day is january 13 what day is january 15 what day is january 1st on what day is january 20th what day is january 5th what day is january 7th what day of the week is january 1 2021 what happens in january what holiday is in january 2021 what holiday is jan 18 what holiday is jan 18 2021 what holiday is january what holiday is january 11 what holiday is january 15th what holiday is january 18 what holiday is january 18th what holiday is january 20th what holiday is january 5 what holiday is january 7 what holiday is january 7th what holiday is on january 16th what holiday is on january 18th what holiday is on january 20th what holiday is on january 6 what holiday is on january 6th what holiday is the 18th of january what holidays are in january what holidays are in january 2021 what is 2 months from today what is 9 days from today what is celebrated in january what is happening on january 17 2021 what is january what is january 15 what is january 17 what is january known for what is our next holiday what is special on january 12th what is the closest holiday what is the holiday in january what is the month of january known for what national day is january 14 what national day is january 6 what to do on 1st january what weird holiday is today what’s happening in 2021 what’s on 29th january what’s the closest holiday what’s the next major holiday when is january 2021 where does january come from why do we celebrate holidays world celebrations in january world festivals in january
READ Also  Chloe Ferry dons animal print dress but fans accuse her of 'PHOTOSHOP FAIL' on her peachy posterior

#Special #January #Holidays #Celebrate

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment