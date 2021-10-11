7 Transfers of High Court Judges: Modifications in the High Court Transfers of seven High Court Judges

Seven judges of various high courts in the country were transferred on Monday. This is the second time in the last one week that a High Court judge has been replaced. Earlier on October 5, 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred. Last month, the Supreme Court’s college recommended the changes.The law department of the law ministry has shared the list of transfers. Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ranjan Gupta has been transferred to Patna High Court. Justice T.S. Shivgannam has been transferred from Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court.

Also, Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sureshwar Thakur has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Karnataka High Court Justice P.B. Baijantri and Rajasthan High Court Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma have been sent to the Patna High Court.

Telangana High Court Justice T. Amarnath Gowda has been transferred to the Tripura High Court and Allahabad High Court Justice Subhash Chandra has been transferred to the Jharkhand High Court. As a result of these transfers, the Patna High Court has got 3 new judges.