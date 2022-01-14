7-Year-Old NYC Girl Found Unconscious in Hotel Pool on Long Island – Gadget Clock





A 7-year-old New York Metropolis woman was discovered unconscious in a Long Island resort pool Thursday, although the circumstances across the incident aren’t but clear.

Suffolk County police say a member of the family found Katlyn Pineda in the pool on the Marriott on Walt Whitman Street in Melville round 4:50 p.m.

The kid, whose residence is in the Bronx, was taken to Plainview Hospital in vital situation, then transferred to Cohen Youngsters’s Medical Middle in Queens.

No replace on her situation was instantly accessible early Friday.

Suffolk Police say their investigation is ongoing.