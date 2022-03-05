World

70 Degrees Sunday? Record Highs on Tap (Again) – Gadget Clock

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
70 Degrees Sunday? Record Highs on Tap (Again) – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
70 Degrees Sunday? Record Highs on Tap (Again) – Gadget Clock

70 Degrees Sunday? Record Highs on Tap (Again) – Gadget Clock

If it feels like it’s been some days have been warmer than usual in New York City lately, that’s because they really have.

For the fifth time in less than four weeks, a record high is on tap for the city and surrounding areas. Storm Team 4 expects we’ll tie or break daily temperature records at Central Park, Newark, Bridgeport, Islip and Poughkeepsie on Sunday.

Some areas even have a shot at 70 degrees, notwithstanding the fact that it’s still technically winter.

Record Highs March 6

The warm air will be ushered in thanks to southwestern winds, with gusts between 15 and 30 mph possible. The down side is that with the warmth comes a chance for shower, as light and scattered showers can be expected early Sunday, with a more healthy dose closer to mid-day.

Rain totals won’t be much, well under half an inch, though most areas in the tri-sate can expect to see at least some rain. Though it won’t be wet all day — in fact, we could even see some sunshine by Sunday afternoon to go along with the warm temperatures.

Don’t get too used to the warmth, though. While temperatures will remain around usual highs for much of next week, along with rain on Monday and Thursday, temperatures drop back down by next weekend. Some snow could even be possible Saturday night into Sunday, which will feel like winter once again as a cold front pushes through, sending temperatures back into the 30s.

READ Also  Professor Cited as Corruption Expert Is Sentenced for Money Laundering

#Degrees #Sunday #Record #Highs #Tap #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment