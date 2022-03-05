70 Degrees Sunday? Record Highs on Tap (Again) – Gadget Clock



If it feels like it’s been some days have been warmer than usual in New York City lately, that’s because they really have.

For the fifth time in less than four weeks, a record high is on tap for the city and surrounding areas. Storm Team 4 expects we’ll tie or break daily temperature records at Central Park, Newark, Bridgeport, Islip and Poughkeepsie on Sunday.

Some areas even have a shot at 70 degrees, notwithstanding the fact that it’s still technically winter.





The warm air will be ushered in thanks to southwestern winds, with gusts between 15 and 30 mph possible. The down side is that with the warmth comes a chance for shower, as light and scattered showers can be expected early Sunday, with a more healthy dose closer to mid-day.

Rain totals won’t be much, well under half an inch, though most areas in the tri-sate can expect to see at least some rain. Though it won’t be wet all day — in fact, we could even see some sunshine by Sunday afternoon to go along with the warm temperatures.

Don’t get too used to the warmth, though. While temperatures will remain around usual highs for much of next week, along with rain on Monday and Thursday, temperatures drop back down by next weekend. Some snow could even be possible Saturday night into Sunday, which will feel like winter once again as a cold front pushes through, sending temperatures back into the 30s.