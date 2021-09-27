Entertainment News

70 Wise Quotes From George Carlin

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
70 Wise Quotes From George Carlin
Written by admin
70 Wise Quotes From George Carlin

70 Wise Quotes From George Carlin

Last Updated on September 27, 2021

George Carlin is a Grammy-winning American stand-up comedian, actor, and author. Being considered as one of the top comedians of all time, George is well known for his black humor, political views, observations on language, psychology, and religion along with many other taboo subjects.

His critical thinking shines on stage and opens your eyes to modern-day problems that most folks are oblivious to. The following quotes are some of the most thought provoking sentences you’ll ever read. Enjoy!

 

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (1)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (1)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (1)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (2)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (2)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (2)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (2)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (3)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (3)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (3)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (3)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (4)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (4)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (4)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (4)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (5)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (5)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (5)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (5)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (6)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (6)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (6)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (6)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (7)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (7)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (7)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (7)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (8)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (8)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (8)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (8)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (9)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (9)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (9)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (9)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (10)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (10)

01031-george-carlin-laugh-loud-600sq[1]

01031-george-carlin-laugh-loud-600sq[1]

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (11)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (11)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (11)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (11)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (12)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (12)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (13)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (13)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (14)

Wise Quotes From George Carlin (14)

“The planet is fine. The people are fucked.” – George Carlin

 

“May the forces of evil become confused on the way to your house.” – George Carlin

 

“Some people have no idea what they’re doing, and a lot of them are really good at it.” – George Carlin

 

“Fighting for peace is like screwing for virginity.” – George Carlin

 

“We have multiplied our possessions but reduced our values. We talk too much, love too seldom, and hate too often. We’ve learned how to make a living but not a life. We’ve added years to life, not life to years.” – George Carlin

 

“Frisbeetarianism is the belief that when you die, your soul goes up on the roof and gets stuck.” – George Carlin

 

“That’s why they call it the American Dream, because you have to be asleep to believe it.” – George Carlin

 

“Don’t just teach your children to read…teach them to question everything that they read…teach them to question everything.” – George Carlin

 

“We’ve added years to life, not life to years.” – George Carlin

 

“Those who dance are considered insane by those who cannot hear the music.” – George Carlin

 

“In America, anyone can become president. That’s the problem.” – George Carlin

 

“When fascism comes to America, it will not be in brown and black shirts. It will not be with jack-boots. It will be Nike sneakers and Smiley shirts.” – George Carlin

 

“The reason I talk to myself is because I’m the only one whose answers I accept.” – George Carlin

 

“If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done?” – George Carlin

 

“By and large, language is a tool for concealing the truth.” – George Carlin

 

“Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?” – George Carlin

 

“Religion is like a pair of shoes…Find one that fits for you, but don’t make me wear your shoes.” – George Carlin

 

“I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, ‘Where’s the self-help section?’ She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.” – George Carlin

 

“If it requires a uniform, it’s a worthless endeavor.” – George Carlin

 

“Atheism is a non-prophet organization.” – George Carlin

 

“How is it possible to have a civil war?” – George Carlin

 

“When you step on the brakes, your life is in your foot’s hands.” – George Carlin

 

“Think off-center.” – George Carlin

 

“I often warn people: ‘Somewhere along the way, someone is going to tell you, ‘There is no ‘I’ in team.’ What you should tell them is, ‘Maybe not. But there is an ‘I’ in independence, individuality, and integrity.” – George Carlin

 

“If it’s true that our species is alone in the universe, then I’d have to say the universe aimed rather low and settled for very little.” – George Carlin

 

“The caterpillar does all the work, but the butterfly gets all the publicity.” – George Carlin

READ Also  How to sit out in Fortnite: A step-by-step guide to sitting out in the lobby

 

“Men are from Earth, women are from Earth. Deal with it.” – George Carlin

 

“One can never know for sure what a deserted area can look like.” – George Carlin

 

“A house is just a place to keep your stuff while you go out and get more stuff.” – George Carlin

 

“I don’t have pet peeves – I have major psychotic fucking hatreds.” – George Carlin

 

“Some people see the glass half full, others see it half empty. I see a glass that’s twice as big as it needs to be.” – George Carlin

 

“Death is caused by swallowing small amounts of saliva over a long period of time.” – George Carlin

 

“Careful, if you think too much, they’ll take you away.” – George Carlin

 

“I think people should be allowed to do what they want. We haven’t tried that for a while. Maybe this time it’ll work.” – George Carlin

 

“Inside every cynical person, there is a disappointed idealist.” – George Carlin

 

“Never argue with an idiot. They will only bring you down to their level and beat you with experience.” – George Carlin

 

“I like it when a flower or a little tuft of grass grows through a crack in the concrete. It’s so fuckin’ heroic.” – George Carlin

 

“Most people work just hard enough not to get fired and get paid just enough not to quit.” – George Carlin

 

“Bipartisan usually means that a larger-than-usual deception is being carried out.” – George Carlin

 

“If you have selfish, ignorant citizens, you’re going to have selfish, ignorant leaders.” – George Carlin

 

“There’s no present. There’s only the immediate future and the recent past.” – George Carlin

 

“There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls.” – George Carlin

 

“The main reason Santa is so jolly is because he knows where all the bad girls live.” George Carlin

 

“Honesty may be the best policy, but it’s important to remember that apparently, by elimination, dishonesty is the second-best policy.” George Carlin

 

“Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.” George Carlin

 

Check out our previous articles!

Did you enjoy this article? We would love to hear your thoughts, so don’t be shy and comment below! Please don’t forget to subscribe to our RSS-feed or follow Inspirationfeed on TwitterGoogle+, and Facebook! If you enjoyed the following article we humbly ask you to comment, and help us spread the word!

Tags: a comedian huh about george carlin asshole jokes bald white comedian believe it or not george isn t at home best carlin quotes best george carlin book best george carlin quotes best george carlin special best of george carlin brain droppings quotes carlin carlin best carlin comedian carlin freak show carlin george carlin george quotes carlin george stuff carlin have a nice day carlin music sold carlin quotes carlin quotes life carlin self esteem carlin speech carlin travel carlton comedian clever political quotes comedian george carlin comedian george carlin quotes Comedy comedy about a singer who pretends to be a nun comedy quotes on life in hindi creative dave carlen dead black comedians list did george carlin die don carlin dzordz best famous funny political quotes famous quotes satire fat comedian actor fat dead comedian fat white comedian free george carlin videos freedom laugh and fun friday funny motivational quotes for work fuck everyone quotes fuck george carlin fuck him quotes fuck life quotes fuck the children george carlin fuck the population hat fuck what you think quotes fucked up jew jokes full of shits quotes funniest quotes on earth Funny funny american quotes and sayings funny controversial quotes funny death quotes funny inspirational life quotes in hindi funny perspective quotes funny political quotes hindi funny quotes about hating work funny quotes about jobs and life funny quotes about political parties funny quotes about stupidity and ignorance funny quotes about talking too much funny quotes george carlin funny sayings about government funny selfish quotes funny sobriety quotes funny stuck up quotes funny work stuff g carlin quotes ge0rge carlin george George Carlin george carlin 10 george carlin 10 commandments george carlin 50 george carlin 7 bad words george carlin 7 words full george carlin a place for my stuff george carlin abortion george carlin advertising george carlin again george carlin age george carlin airplane george carlin all my stuff free download george carlin american dream george carlin anti religion quotes george carlin atheist george carlin baby boomers george carlin baby names george carlin back in town george carlin back in town full show george carlin bad american george carlin bad names george carlin bad news george carlin baseball vs football george carlin best comedian george carlin best quotes george carlin best stand up george carlin big club george carlin bio george carlin birthday george carlin birthday joke george carlin cars george carlin cats and dogs george carlin cause of death george carlin children george carlin class clown george carlin clean george carlin climate george carlin climate change george carlin climate change quotes george carlin customer service george carlin death george carlin death and dying george carlin death quotes george carlin died george carlin don t sweat the small stuff george carlin download free george carlin dumb americans george carlin education george carlin environment george carlin euphemisms george carlin everyday expressions george carlin facebook quote george carlin facts george carlin famous quotes george carlin fear of germs george carlin food george carlin fuck george carlin full movie george carlin full stand up george carlin funny quotes george carlin germs george carlin germs immune system george carlin global warming george carlin god george carlin golf george carlin government george carlin government quotes george carlin graduation speech george carlin house george carlin humor george carlin immune system george carlin inspirational quotes george carlin it’s the quiet ones george carlin its bad for ya george carlin its bad for ya quotes george carlin jokes george carlin kids george carlin last interview george carlin last show george carlin last words george carlin lines george carlin little things george carlin live george carlin memes george carlin modern man george carlin money george carlin motivation books george carlin movies george carlin net worth george carlin news george carlin no child left behind george carlin on abortion george carlin on climate george carlin on god the planet and the freak show george carlin on love george carlin on relationships george carlin on self help george carlin patriotism george carlin people george carlin plastic george carlin political correctness george carlin political party george carlin political views george carlin politics george carlin politics quotes george carlin pro life george carlin quote george carlin quotes george carlin quotes about life george carlin quotes images george carlin quotes on government george carlin quotes on life george carlin quotes on stuff george carlin quotes politics george carlin quotes wiki george carlin rant george carlin rant about stuff george carlin religion george carlin religion is bullshit george carlin religion money george carlin religion quotes george carlin religion stand up george carlin rights george carlin sanctity of life george carlin save the planet george carlin sayings that don t make sense george carlin sex george carlin short takes george carlin show george carlin something to ponder george carlin speech george carlin sports quotes george carlin stand up george carlin stuff george carlin stupid people george carlin ten commandments george carlin thanksgiving quotes george carlin the planet is fine george carlin things to ponder george carlin things you never see george carlin time george carlin time life george carlin tippy george carlin top 10 george carlin transcript george carlin voting george carlin vs richard pryor lyrics george carlin war george carlin wife george carlin wiki george carlin wikipedia george carlin women are crazy george carlin women quotes george carlin words george carlin you george carlin you are all diseased george carlin young george carlin’s greatest speech george carlins george carlton george collins comedian george comedian google george carlin how did george carlin die how did george carlin really die how old is george carlin how old was george carlin when he died humore i dont want nobody fucking with me in these streets i feel like an idiot quotes i might just steal your b that’s on god idealist quotes funny if you can t beat them quotes illusion night club Inspiration inspirational quotes satire is george carlin alive is george carlin dead is george carlin still alive jim karlin joe carlin killer bees comedian laugh more hate less shirt life is a comedy for those who think life’s a circus quote love and stupidity quotes man and woman brain comedy men suck quotes money cliches puzzle answers money isn t real george my next life george carlin never stoop down to their level quotes people like george carlin popular quote articles positive funny inspirational quotes for work pot of greed meme quotes quotes about being dumb in relationships quotes about bullshit love quotes about death funny quotes about getting screwed over at work quotes about stupidity and love quotes about stupidity in love quotes by george carlin quotes ne shqip quotes on clever thinking quotes on people’s stupidity quotes to make you laugh and think robin carlin measurements satire quotes on love satirical phrases scoopwhoop love quotes shit quotes something to ponder george carlin stay away from idiots quotes stop being an idiot quotes stuff quotes stupid funny questions to ponder stupid people at work quotes stupid people quotes funny stupid sayings that make you think stupid school quotes the best of george carlin time life the george carlin show the real george carlin the wisdom of george carlin time life george carlin time life the best of george carlin timelife com georgecarlin to be or not to be funny quotes truthful uplifting political quotes walking around money movie quote warning quotes about life what caused george carlin’s death what did george carlin die from what did george carlin die of what the fuck is this what year did george carlin die when did george carlin die when did george carlin pass away white guy comedian who is george carlin wise quotes about stupidity witty thought provoking quotes work funny inspirational quotes work jokes quotes you got this funny
READ Also  Lorraine Kelly says easing the rules to allow Christmas bubbles is 'crazy'

#Wise #Quotes #George #Carlin

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment