7000mAh battery smartphone under 15000

Sometimes the battery of your old smartphone leaves you in the middle of it, i.e. somewhere you are out and leave your side and your phone turns off. In this case, let’s take a powerbank with us, imagine how much trouble it would be if you didn’t have a powerbank. If you are looking for a phone with a high capacity battery for yourself and the budget is also low, today we are going to tell you about the cheapest smartphone with 7000mAh battery available in India, which will cost you Rs 13,000 to buy. Spend less money. Let us inform you about all the features and prices of this Tecno smartphone.

Tecno Pova 2 feature

Display: This Techno Mobile has a 6.9-inch display with a resolution of 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. For the information of your people, we tell you that the phone comes with 180Hz touch sampling rate which gives good response time.

Processor, RAM and storage: The Mali G52 MC2 GPU has been used for speed and multitasking with the Helio G85 chipset for graphics. The phone has 128GB storage with 6GB RAM, storage can be expanded with the help of microSD card.

Software: This phone works on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

Battery: The powerful 7000 mAh battery works to keep the phone alive and it supports 18W fast charging.

Connectivity: The Techno Pova 2 features dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C port, FM radio and Bluetooth 5.0.

Camera: The back panel has a quad camera setup, a 48-megapixel primary camera, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel AI camera sensor. An 8-megapixel front camera sensor will be available for selfies.

Price of Tecno Pova 2 in India

The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of this Tenko phone is priced at Rs 12,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone is priced at just Rs 10,999.

Amazon Mazon offer

For the convenience of these Techno mobile phone customers, no-cost EMI facility on selected cards, Citibank credit card EMI transactions up to Rs 1250 Amazon Pay Gift Card.

Usually, in this budget, customers only get to see phones with 5000 mAh or 6000 mAh battery like Realme Narzo 30, Poco M3 and Redmi 9 Power.

