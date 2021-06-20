74 Percentage Of Indian Employees Like ‘Work From Home’ Option – 74 Percentage Of Indian Employees Like ‘Work From Home’ Option

New Delhi. Along with the way of living life, the corona pandemic has also brought a big change in the work-culture. In India, three-fourths, or 74 percent, of employees want a more flexible work-from-home system. This has been revealed from Microsoft’s first annual Work Trend Index report. This report has been prepared after studying more than 30 thousand employees in 31 countries. For this, it has been told in the report of Microsoft Annual Work Trend Index that for this, companies will have to provide necessary equipment, laptops and other items at the homes of employees.

Bonding strengthened with your co-workers

Meetings increased by 150% in 2021 as compared to February 2020. The company’s internal chat is increasing by 45 percent. 37 percent made their living room their work room. In such a situation, many times there was also an opportunity to meet the family virtually with colleagues. More calls allowed colleagues to learn more.