75-Year-Old Man Attacked From Behind Inside Upper West Side Bank Lobby – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video Thursday shows the brutal beating of a 75-year-old man on the Upper West Side.

A man is seen on surveillance video punching the victim from behind and knocking him to the ground.

It happened Dec. 20 at what appears to be the lobby of a bank on West 72nd Street.

The suspect allegedly kicked the man’s head and stomped on him before taking off.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut to his eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.