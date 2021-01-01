75th Independence Day Bollywood: On Independence Day, Amitabh Bachchan became a ‘patriot’, congratulations to other celebs like this – Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar

On 15th August 2021, India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day with great pomp. Independence Day is celebrated not only in India but also in Bollywood. On this occasion, Bollywood celebrities have shared their happy Independence Day with fans on social media. Fans also love the posts of their favorite stars.

On Independence Day, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a poster of his film ‘Desh Premi’. With this poster, he wrote, ‘Happy Independence Day. Happiness, peace, prosperity, always. Everyone stay healthy, stay safe.



Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty has shared a photo of him with the tricolor flag. With this he wrote, ‘Where there is no fear in the mind and the head is high. As our India, our India, our India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, let us celebrate all the colors of our diversity. Salute our heroes, salute our people. ‘



On the occasion of Independence Day, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has shared a song of Bharat K Veer which is dedicated to Army soldiers. Sharing this, Akshay wrote, ‘Today, as we celebrate our Independence Day, we salute those who lost their lives for our freedom. Let’s express our gratitude for them. Support his family and be his family.

Ajay Devgn, who appeared in the recently released film ‘Bhuj’, has shared his photo along with the tricolor on social media. Ajay wrote with this picture, ‘There is only one feeling after seeing the Indian flag – gratitude for our army and their greatness that keeps our nation moving forward.

Former star Dharmendra has shared an old picture of himself. This picture is given a triangular shade. With this picture, Dharmendra has wished his fans a happy Independence Day.

Apart from Dharmendra, Hema Malini wrote in her Independence Day message, “Let us be proud of our country’s 35th Independence Day, the day the country’s founders gained independence from the British rule after a long struggle. Jai Hind. ‘

Actor Anupam Kher shared a photo of herself and wished her a happy Independence Day. He wrote in his message, ‘Happy 75th Independence Day and best wishes to all Indians around the world. I pray to the Lord that our country progresses twice a day in every direction and quadruples at night. Jai Hind. Mother India, stay alive. ‘