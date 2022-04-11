76ers celebrate Joel Embiid’s scoring title, push MVP contention



Joel Mbid was greeted by his 76 teammates as “MVP! MVP!” He poured it well and naturally with a towel. The ground is filled with slogans.

Allen Iverson also cheered from his courtside seat for the MBD.

It has made two 76ers ’scoring champions at home.

The first six – and the first international player – to win the NBA scoring title on Sunday, Iverson won the last of his four crowns 17 years ago after topping the league.

Embiid sat out the 76ers’ 118-106 win over Detroit and finished with 30.6 points per game. Milwaukee’s Giannis Anteokoumpo also rested on Sunday, finishing with 29.9 points.

MBID, picking No. 3 overall in the 2014 draft, became the face of the 76ers’ reconstruction effort, commonly known as The Process. Embed took the nickname and before each home game Joel was known as “The Process” Embid.

He has again become influential and one of the contenders for the NBA MVP – an award he set as a season goal. Embiid finished the season in nine games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. He is the only player from Russell Westbrook and Moses Malone to join 12 games with 40 points and 10 rebounds since the NBA-ABA merged in 1976-1977.

Embiid posted those numbers at just 33.8 minutes per game this season, the lowest number of minutes a season averaged by a scoring champion in the shot-clock era.

Fellow Tobias Harris tweeted “MVP” in a status stating that Embiid had won the scoring title. Sixers coach Doc Reverse said the MBED insisted on his case for MVP.

Embiid is the first center since Shaquille O’Neal to win the NBA scoring title in 1999-00.

“I don’t campaign too much, and I’m not going to sit here and do a whole bunch,” Rivers said. “I think Joel has done enough campaigning through his game. He really is. I don’t think people understand how difficult it is for the center to lead the NBA in scoring. It’s much easier for the defenders because they have the ball and they can. “Shoot whenever they want. The centers are not only responsible for getting the ball, they are also the easiest people to trap.”

The MBED finished runner-up last season to Denver’s Nikola Jokic in MVP voting. Although the Denver star was a worthy winner, he played 72 games and logged 51 games and 2,488 minutes in 1,585 minutes.

MBEID, 7-feet out of Cameroon, is the first sixes to be named All-Star Starter in five consecutive seasons since Iverson this season. Iverson, a 6-foot guard, won the last of his four scoring titles in the 2004-05 season.

The MBD and Sixers will play in the Toronto Playoffs and try to win their first NBA Championship since 1983.

“He did it right. He passed it right. He passed the ball and he passed more balls this year than last year, yet he’s still ahead of us in scoring,” Rivers said. “It’s a beautiful thing. Very happy for her. I don’t know what it means, but I know it means she’s influential.”