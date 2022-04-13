77 million people fell into poverty in a year due to Kovid, many developing countries are also unable to recover – UN report Report

Last year 7.7 crore people fell into the pit of poverty due to Corona. It has affected the whole world, but the most affected countries are those who are developing or poor. They are unable to recover from its ill effects due to high interest loans. Rich countries can recover from the downturn by taking loans at low interest. But it would be difficult for poor countries to recover from this crisis, as they got loans at high interest rates. He spent billions of dollars just to pay off his debt.

According to a United Nations report, 812 million people were living in extreme poverty in 2019. Such people were earning $1.90 or less a day. By 2021, the number of such people increased to 889 million. This number predates the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The report says that developing countries spend 14 per cent of their revenue to pay interest on loans, while in the case of rich countries this figure is just 3.5 per cent.

According to UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, climate change and Kovid are making the situation worse. Ukraine’s war also has global implications. The Ukraine war has left 1.7 billion people paying high prices for food, fuel and fertilizers. The report estimates that due to this, 20 percent of developing countries’ GDP per capita will not return to pre-2019 levels by the end of 2023.

WHO is monitoring Omicron

On the other hand, the WHO has said that it is monitoring the variants of the Omicron variant of the corona virus. These contain additional mutations with the ability to evade the immune system. In an update last day, it has been said that Omicron continues to be the cause of infection worldwide. It is tracking all the variants of Omicron including BA.1, B.2, BA.3 as well as now BA.4 and BA.5. This also includes the mixed XE variant of BA.1/BA.2.