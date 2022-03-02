79-Year-Old man Robbed in Queens – Gadget Clock





Police are searching for two men accused of robbing an older man in Middle Village, Queens near 81st Street and Eliot Avenue.

Officers say that on Tuesday, February 22, two people knocked the victim to the ground and stole his wallet containing $1,000 before running off.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.