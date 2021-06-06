7Sea GSM Esports aquires Gremlin Storm from Bangladesh



Grapple Creation X an Indian esports firm aquired staff 7Sea from Nepal in Might 2020 and rebranded as 7Sea Esports. Nearly one 12 months handed for the aquisition, 7Sea Esports incorporates skilled groups in PUBG Cellular, Free Hearth and Name of Obligation Cellular. Additionally they moved into the content material creation scene.





At present on seventh June, 7Sea Esports has aquired Gremlin Storm (GSM), a preferred esports staff from Bangladesh. 7Sea Esports entered in Bangladesh with a rebranded identify – 7Sea GSM. With this signing, 7Sea Esports is presently managing skilled groups throughout Nepal, Shri Lanka, South America and now Bangladesh.

7Sea GSM has unveiled its PUBG Cellular roster for future tournaments the place staff will play underneath the 7Sea GSM banner and compete from the Bangladesh Area. Sajid, CGO and Co-founder of 7Sea Esports, shared his views on this growth,

” We’re repeatedly growing and rising at a fast charge. For Bangladesh we plan to develop groups for different video games additionally”

Roster incorporates prime gamers of Bangladesh area the place all members have performed minimal two seasons of PUBG Cellular Professional League.

The 7Sea GSM PUBG Cellular roster is as follows:

Participant 1- ssRafat

Participant 2- Badrev

Participant 3- Kapshi

Participant 4 – Evileye

Participant 5 – Machine

Analyst – Rahul Sharma (a.ok.a Gaming with Osmium)

Teaching workers of 7Sea GSM staff –

1. Mohammad Sajid – CGO

2. Rahul Sharma – Analyst

3. Utsab Neupane – Analyst

4. Dewan Obydur Rahman – Workforce Supervisor

7Sea Esports India Growth –

Santosh Pecheti, Founding father of 7Sea Esports now set his sights on the Indian growth with its latest sport, Battlegrounds Cellular India. In his phrases, “We consider BGMI will enhance Indian Esports and we’re the one few corporations that function throughout South Asia. Within the coming months, with the expansion of esports, we want to increase our operations and attain in several sectors associated to gaming and esports.”