7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Central Government Employees 7th Pay Commission These government employees got good news before Raksha Bandhan impact on salary and pension – 7th Pay Commission: These government employees got good news before Raksha Bandhan! impact on salary and pension

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Assam Government Employees: The Assam government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees to 28 per cent ahead of Raksha Bandhan. DA was being paid to the employees at the rate of 17 per cent. Finance Minister Ajanta Niyog addressed a joint press conference along with Health Minister Keshav Mahant and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Piyush Hazarika.

During this, the Finance Minister said that at present, the state government employees are getting Dearness Allowance (DA) at the rate of 17 per cent of their basic pay. Today, the cabinet decided to increase it to 28 per cent. This increase will be effective from 1 July 2021. For this, the state government will bear an additional expenditure of Rs 200 crore per month.

7th Pay commission: Great news for central employees, dearness allowance increased from 17 to 28%

Last month, the central government had increased the DA of employees from 17 percent to 28 percent. After this, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have also increased the DA.

Bihar government employees can get good news on Dearness Allowance (DA) soon. The state government is preparing to increase DA on the lines of the Centre. The DA of the employees is likely to be increased from 17% to 28%. Officials familiar with the matter said the state finance department has started the process of sending a proposal to this effect to the state cabinet for approval.

According to the news published in Hindustan Times, there has been no increase in DA for Bihar government employees from January 2020. Sources said the increased DA, if approved in August, would be effective from July and one month’s arrears would be paid to the employees.





