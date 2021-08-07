7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Central Government Employees 7th Pay Commission These government employees may soon get a big gift salary will increase

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Bihar Government Employees: Bihar government employees can get good news on Dearness Allowance (DA) soon. The state government is preparing to increase DA on the lines of the Centre. The DA of the employees is likely to be increased from 17% to 28%.

Officials familiar with the matter said the state finance department has started the process of sending a proposal to this effect to the state cabinet for approval. According to the news published in Hindustan Times, there has been no increase in DA for Bihar government employees from January 2020. Sources said the increased DA, if approved in August, would be effective from July and one month’s arrears would be paid to the employees.

7th Pay commission: Great news for central employees, dearness allowance increased from 17 to 28%

A senior state official said the hike in DA is expected to cost the state exchequer around Rs 2,500 crore. Pensioners will also get the benefit of this. Bihar’s total salary bill every month, including regular state government employees, contract employees, university employees and other ad-hoc employees, comes to around Rs 4,500 crore.

Officials of the state finance department say that the revenue collection in the last few months has not been very low despite the lockdown. On the other hand, Principal Secretary (Finance) S Siddhartha said that he is not aware of any proposal related to increase in DA at present.





