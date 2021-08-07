7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Central Government Employees 7th Pay Commission These important decisions have been taken for central employees pensioners are also getting benefits – 7th Pay Commission: These important decisions have been taken for central employees, pensioners are also getting profit

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Government Employees: The government has recently taken many relief decisions for the central employees. These decisions are having an impact on the salaries of the employees. At the same time, pensioners are also getting the benefit of some of these decisions.

First of all, talk about HBA i.e. House Building Advance, so those employees who want to build their house can take advantage of HBA. Under this scheme, the government is giving loans at an interest rate of 7.9 percent and employees can apply for it. Now the benefit of this scheme can be taken till 31 March 2022.

Along with the relief on HBA, the biggest relief to the employees and pensioners has come on Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). The government has reinstated the freeze DA and DR at the new rate for the last one and a half years. Employees are now getting 28 per cent DA instead of 17 per cent, while pensioners are getting 28 per cent DR instead of 17 per cent.

Along with this, an important decision has also been taken on life certificate for pensioners. The government has made important changes in a rule related to pension (50 percent of the pension) in the event of the death of the employee. This will benefit the family or dependents of the employee after his death. In fact, the requirement of the condition of 7 years of service for pension for the dependents of the employee has been abolished.





