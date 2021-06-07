7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Government Employees 7th Pay Commission Good news for these government employees direct impact on pocket – 7th Pay Commission: Good news for these government employees! direct impact on pocket

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Government Employees: The retirement age of Tamil Nadu government employees will not be reduced. This is because the government will have to bear the ‘financial burden’ if the retirement age is raised from 60 to 58 years. If the retirement age is reduced at present, then the government will have to bear the financial burden of about 7 thousand crores.

That too when the Kovid-19 pandemic has affected the financial condition of Tamil Nadu. In February this year, the then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced to raise the retirement age from 59 to 60. In May 2020, the government made changes to increase the retirement age from 58 to 59. The state government had taken this decision for all its employees including teachers and public sector employees.

There are about 9 lakh government employees in the state and on an average 3 per cent of them, or about 27,000 employees, retire every year. During the period of Korana, there is a crisis of employment in front of many people, the private sector has also been affected in a big way. State governments have also raised a lot of money through dearness allowance and salary deduction of employees.

Earlier, Kerala had also denied any plan to increase the retirement age of government employees. All the speculations about the retirement age were put to rest.

It was said on behalf of the government that ‘this is a way to stabilize the financial condition of the state, but we have no plan to increase the age of retirement. Kerala is one of the few states where government employees retire at the age of 56, while the retirement age is higher in most states and 60 in some states.





