7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Government Employees Pay Commission Important information for these government employees salary may increase further – Pay Commission: Important information for these government employees, salary may increase further

Pay Commission, 6th CPC Latest News, Government Employees: The Punjab government’s sub-committee set up to resolve the problems of the employees regarding the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission has apprised various union leaders that after the implementation of the proposals, the salary of every employee will be increased by 15%.

The sub-committee headed by Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra met the striking union leaders on Wednesday. During this, he said that after increasing the minimum salary by 15 percent, each employee will get Rs 79,250 more per year.

Other members of the sub-committee include Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Medical Education Minister OP Soni and Health Minister Balbir Sidhu. The panel said the average arrears of employees and pensioners would be Rs 23,240.

7th Pay commission: Great news for central employees, dearness allowance increased from 17 to 28%

The main demand of the unions is that the wage increase should be with a multiplier of 3.4 and not 2.57. On this demand of the employees, the sub-committee clarified that the 7th Central Pay Commission has also fixed the multiplier of 2.57, which has also been adopted by neighboring Haryana. In such a situation, salary increase is possible on the basis of this.

The state employees are protesting against the implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission. Employees say that if the recommendations of this Pay Commission are implemented, the salary will decrease instead of increasing. It has been decided to implement the recommendations from July 1. However, protests against it had started from last year itself.





