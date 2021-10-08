7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News Today 2018 in Hindi: Apply for sarkari naukri in AIIMS, salary upto 1.68 lakh per month

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Guwahati has released the notification for the recruitment of Faculty Posts. This is a golden opportunity for the candidates who are looking for government jobs in the medical field. Candidates official website of AIIMS aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in You can apply online up to 30 days from the date of issue of notification.

General category, OBC and EWS category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 for recruitment to these posts. Whereas SC, ST, PWBD and Women candidates do not have to pay any application fee.

Talking about the salary, minimum pay to Professor is Rs 1,68,020 (Pay Metrics Level- 14A), minimum pay to Additional Professor – Rs 1,48,200 (Pay Metrics Level- 13A2), Associate Professor minimum pay – 1, 38,300 (Pay Metrics Level- 13 A1) and Assistant Professor will get salary as per minimum pay – Rs 1,01,500 (Pay Metrics Level- 12).

A total of 162 recruitment will be done on faculty posts through this recruitment process. These include 31 vacant posts of Professor, 22 vacant posts of Additional Professor, 35 vacant posts of Associate Professor and 74 vacant posts of Assistant Professor. After appointment, the eligible candidates will get the benefit of salary and allowances as per 7th pay commission.

Candidates can submit their application form through online mode and after that apply offline in prescribed application format. Online Registration of Application Official Website of AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in will be made available on The direct link to check the notification is https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/admin/Document/WhatNew/WhatNew-1449.pdf.