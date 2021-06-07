7th Pay Commission: After DA hike another good news for central employees

Last month, the central government increased the Dearness Allowance (DA), Dearness Relief (DR) as well as House Rent Allowance (HRA) of central government employees for July 2021. Now, the Center has taken another decision. Lakhs of central government employees will be benefited tremendously from this decision. Now the government has extended the deadline for the House Building Advance (HBA) scheme for central employees till March 2022.

This means that if any central government employee wants to buy a house, then the employee will be able to get a home loan at low interest rates till March 2022. Under the HBA scheme, the government is providing home loans to central employees at an interest rate of 7.9 percent. Let us also tell you what kind of relief has been provided by the government.

Under the HBA scheme, a central government employee can take advance to build a house on his or his wife’s plot. This scheme was launched on October 1, 2020 and under this scheme, the central government will now give advance to its employees for construction of house at the rate of 7.9 per cent interest till March 31, 2022.

The DA of central government employees has now been increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. And the new DA has been implemented from July. At the same time, it is being claimed in some reports that the Center may approve dearness allowance for June 2021 as well and it is expected that the Center may approve a further increase of 3 percent in the DA in the coming days.

If the Center takes this decision, then the DA of central government employees will increase to 31 percent and their salary will increase significantly. DA was first increased in January 2020, when the government increased it by 4 per cent and then by 3 per cent in June 2020. In January 2021, the DA was once again increased by 4 percent and if the Center decides to increase it again by 3 percent, then the total DA will reach 31 percent.





