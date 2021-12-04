7th Pay Commission: AIIMS Jobs 2021: AIIMS Recruitment 2021 for Professor posts, Salary up to 2 lakhs under 7th cpc

Highlights AIIMS Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for professorships.

Under the 7th pay commission, salaries will be in lakhs.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited applications from candidates for the post of Professor. Recruitment has been made for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of AIIMS Nagpur aiimsnagpur.edu.in.



Through this recruitment (AIIMS Recruitment 2021) a total of 32 vacancies for professorships will be filled. This is a great opportunity for candidates looking for a job in the medical field. The last date for submission of applications is 04 January 2021. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. See here AIIMS job details such as vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and application fee. The direct link of AIIMS Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Check vacancy information here (AIMS Vacancy 2021 Details)

Professor: 4 posts

Associate Professor: 8 posts

Assistant Professor: 20 posts

Who can apply?

Professor: Must have MD or MS post graduate in the relevant subject. In addition, 14 years of experience in teaching or research is required.

Associate Professor: MD or MS Post Graduate 6 years working experience in teaching or research.

Assistant Professor: Three years experience for the post. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2021 Age range

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for the post of Professor is 58 years. Applicants for Associate and Assistant Professors should not be more than 50 years of age. There will be concessions in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category.

This salary will be available under 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC).

Professor: Rs.168900 to Rs.220400 (Salary Level-14)

Associate Professor: Rs.138300 to Rs.209200 (Salary Level – 13-A1)

Assistant Professor: Rs.101500 to Rs.167400 (Salary Level-12)

Application fee

The application fee for General / OBC / EWS category is Rs.2,000. For SC / ST class it is Rs. Is 500. Payment must be made using the link provided on the website. The application fee is non-refundable. The application fee for PWD category is discounted.

How to apply?

Candidates download the application form from the official website of AIIMS Nagpur. The completed form along with the documents should be sent to the Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot No. 2, Sector-20, Mihan, Nagpur – 441108 PJ by 19 January 2022. Candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS Nagpur for more details.

