7th Pay Commission: AIIMS Recruitment for Professor Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.68 Lakh under 7th CPC, Learn How to Apply – AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Apply Now for Professor Posts, Salary Under 7th CPC

Highlights AIIMS Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

A total of 162 posts of professors

Salary will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati has invited applications for the post of Professor. This is a golden opportunity for candidates looking for a government job in the medical field. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online within 30 days from the issuance of notification through AIIMS official website aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.



Check the vacancy details here (AIIMS Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 162 vacancies for professorships will be filled through this recruitment drive (AIIMS Jobs). This includes 31 professorships, 22 additional professorships, 35 associate professorships and 74 assistant professorships. After the appointment, the eligible candidates will get the benefit of salary and allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

The application fee for General Category, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs. SC, ST, PWBD and women candidates do not have to pay any application fee.

Do you know how to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online and then apply offline in the form of prescribed application. Online registration of applications will be made available on the official website of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

AIIMS Job 2021 Pay Scale (7th CPC Pay Matrix)

Professor – Minimum Rs. 1,68,020 (Salary Metrics Level – 14A)

Additional Professor – Minimum Salary – Rs. 1,48,200 (Salary Metrics Level – 13A2)

Associate Professor – Minimum Salary – Rs. 1,38,300 (Salary Metrics Level – 13A1)

Assistant Professor – Minimum Salary – Rs.1,01,500 (Salary Matrix Level-12)

