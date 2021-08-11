7th Pay Commission Announcement of bonus for these government employees know how much benefit they are getting

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Kerala Government Employees: Kerala government has announced bonus for the state government employees in view of the festival of Onam. The state government has announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for the employees. State Finance Minister KN Balagopal said in a statement here that those employees who are not eligible for the bonus will be given a special festival allowance of Rs 2,750.

In addition, employees can avail Onam advance of Rs 15,000, which can be repaid in five equal instalments. All part-time and casual employees can also avail an advance of Rs 5,000, the statement said.

Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, will be celebrated on August 21, which has started from August 12 and will continue till September 23. Service pensioners and those who had retired under the Partnership Pension Scheme will be given an allowance of Rs 1,000. The government has said that despite the Kovid-19 situation, the state government is benefiting more than 13 lakh employees.

Earlier, the Assam government has increased the DA of employees to 28 percent before Raksha Bandhan. DA was being paid to the employees at the rate of 17 per cent. At the same time, the employees of Bihar government can get good news on Dearness Allowance (DA) soon. The state government is preparing to increase DA on the lines of the Centre. The DA of the employees is likely to be increased from 17% to 28%.







