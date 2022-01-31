7th Pay Commission: Announcement to increase the retirement period of government employees of this state from 60 to 62 years, ordinance issued

The government has announced that the retirement period of the employees has been extended for two years.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Government employees have been given a gift in the first month of the year. The retirement period of these employees has been increased. The government has announced that the retirement period of the employees has been extended for two years. Earlier the retirement period of these employees was 60 years, which has now been increased to 62 years with an increase of 2 years.

This announcement has been made by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. According to the information given by the news agency ANI, the Andhra Pradesh government issued an ordinance to increase the retirement age of state government employees from 60 years to 62 years with effect from January 1, 2022. That is, the employees who have retired by 31 December 2021 will not be given its benefit. On the other hand, those whose retirement age was to complete 60 years in January, now they can now take advantage of two more years of employment.

You can take advantage of salary for 24 months

Andhra Pradesh government employees, who were due to retire in January. They can now pick up the salary for 24 months. If we understand on the basis of a calculation, then if the minimum salary of an employee is Rs 18,000. He will get 18,000 times 24 equal to Rs 432,000 more.

Read also: Invest Rs 5000 every month in this post office scheme, know how much fund and benefit you will get

Decision on 18 months DA arrears may come soon

The budget of the central government is going to be presented on February 1. It is expected that a meeting of the Joint Consultative Mechanism will be held soon with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Personnel and Training and Department of Expenditure regarding the outstanding dearness allowance to the employees. In this one-time payment of DA arrears can be discussed. If a decision is taken, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees will be in the range of Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,000. Whereas Level-13 employees can get DA arrears of Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200.