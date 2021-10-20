7th Pay Commission: Bad news for these employees, only half bonus will be available on Diwali

7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Ministry of Finance has refused to give 120 days bonus to the Postal Department employees under the Central Government.

7th Pay Commission Latest News in Hindi : A sad news is coming for the postal employees of the central government, this time they will get half day bonus on Diwali. The Finance Ministry has refused to give him 120 days bonus. The ministry has said that this time only 60 days bonus will be given to the eligible employees of the postal department.

Half bonus will be given

According to Ashok Kumar, Under Secretary in the Government of India, the Department of Posts had sent a proposal to give 120 days productivity linked bonus to non-gazetted employees. However, the ministry has refused to accept that proposal. So this time on Diwali, instead of 120 days, 60 days productivity linked bonus will be given to postal workers.

How much will be the bonus amount

The Department of Posts has informed all its regional offices that Gramin Dak Sevaks, Casual Labourers, Group B, MTS and Group C non-gazetted officers will get Rs 7000 as bonus this year. More than this, no amount will be given as bonus to these employees.

Bonus will be calculated in this way

The method of calculating Productivity Linked Bonus is quite simple. According to HS Tiwari, General Secretary, All India Accounts and Audit Committee, the method of computing Productivity Linked Bonus includes Basic Pay, SB Allowance, Deputation (Duty) Allowance, Dearness Allowance and Training Allowance. Thereafter, the bonus amount is released on an annual basis.

Bonus was announced for railway employees

Earlier, the central government had announced bonus for Indian Railways. However, JCM Staff Side Officer Shiv Gopal Mishra expressed disappointment over the bonus amount. According to him, the number of employees in the railways has decreased. This has increased the workload. He said that the employees have done more work, so the bonus amount should also be higher.

3% DA is also to be announced

On the other hand, the government also has to announce DA of 3 percent. Center employees are waiting for this announcement after the AICPI figures are out. According to experts, the government can announce it before Diwali. After the increase of 3 percent, dearness allowance will be 31 percent and the salary of central employees will increase. Apart from this, the talk on DA arrears is also visible. The matter has reached PM Narendra Modi. On which a big announcement is likely to be made.