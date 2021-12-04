7th Pay Commission: Before the new year, the government can give the gift of promotion to these employees here, all the details sought give the gift of promotion to these employees here before the new year – 7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Directorate General of Medical Education has called for the details of all categories of employees who are eligible for promotion from all medical colleges.

7th Pay Commission Latest News in Hindi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government may promote doctors and staff posted in medical colleges in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Uttar Pradesh before the new year. It is being said that this gift can be given to these workers only in December. Under this gift, more than two hundred and fifty doctors, nursing staff and other employees are likely to be promoted.

The Directorate of Medical Education has sought details of all cadres in this regard. Local media reports said that the Directorate General of Medical Education has called for the details of all categories of employees eligible for promotion from all medical colleges. The staff who will be promoted in medical colleges will include assistant professor (will become associate professor), associate professor (will be made professor), besides technical, non-technical and other staff.

Further quoting sources, a Hindi newspaper report said that there are about 252 doctors in medical colleges on the verge of getting promoted to the posts of Associate Professor and Professor, who are to be promoted from the government level. The process of constituting a committee in this regard is also underway. At the same time, technicians posted at many places along with labs, X-rays and other staff in the technical section can also be promoted.

Interestingly, there are elections in UP next year. According to political circles and political analysts, BJP is trying to woo them by promoting employees just before the assembly elections. Meanwhile, CM Yogi on Friday said that the objective of ‘PM Gati Shakti’ scheme is to develop complete infrastructure facilities. The State Government has implemented sector wise attractive policies to accelerate the development. Along with strengthening the law and order, the best facility of electricity etc. has been provided.

In the ‘PM Gati Shakti’ North Zone Conference organized jointly by the Central Department of Telecom and the Government of UP at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, he said that in the first phase, the projects of 16 departments/agencies are being integrated by Uttar Pradesh and In the second phase, 11 departments of the state government are being identified to be integrated on the ‘Gati Shakti Portal’.