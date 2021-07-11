7th Pay Commission Central Govt Employees To Get 3 Percent Da – 7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees and pensioners, know how much DA is going to increase

New Delhi. After the epidemic corona virus, where the people of the country are facing financial crisis. Meanwhile, good news has come out for crores of central employees and pensioners. Central employees have long been anticipating an increase in DA, their wait is expected to end in September. According to reports, central employees and pensioners are expected to get a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) in July. According to the data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), dearness allowance may increase by 3%. That is, the salary of employees is going to increase in September.

52 lakh central employees and 60 lakh pensioners benefit

According to reports, dearness allowance to central employees and pensioners for July to December 2021 may be 3 percent. 52 lakh central employees and 60 lakh pensioners will get the benefit of this. Recently, the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) has released data regarding the inflation rate between January and May. Based on this data, dearness allowance has been estimated to increase by 3 percent.

Drawing allowance will be reached at 28 percent

According to reports, the central employees currently get 17 per cent DA benefit under the 7th Pay Commission. Due to Corona last year, there is a DA freeze of January 2020 (4 per cent), July 2020 (3 per cent) and January 2021 (4 per cent). That is, if it becomes normal, by July 2021, the total dearness allowance will increase to 28 percent (17+4+3+4+3).

DA will be announced in September

According to media reports, the announcement of DA of central employees and pensioners will have to wait till September. Central government employees and pensioners still have to wait for two more months. According to the report, the DA arrears of Class-I employees will be between Rs 11,880 and Rs 37,554.