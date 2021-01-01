7th Pay Commission (CPC) Latest News Today 2021 in Hindi: Delhi Cabinet approves salary hike for MLAs as per Centre’s proposal, Delhi MLAs will now get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month. will get 30 thousand rupees per month

The Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi has increased the salaries of the MLAs. According to the central provision, now the MLAs will get 30 thousand rupees per month in the increase made. The cabinet of CM Kejriwal has approved the proposal to this effect and has approved the increased salary.

However, even after the hike, the MLAs of Delhi will still get the lowest salary i.e. 30 thousand rupees per month. Add to this the allowances of 60 thousand rupees, then it will be 90 thousand rupees per month. At present, the salary was Rs 12 thousand while Rs 42,000 was being received as allowances. Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, West Bengal and the capital Delhi are at the bottom in terms of salary of MLAs.

Telangana tops in terms of MLA salary. The MLAs there get salary and allowances of Rs 2.5 lakh every month. Apart from Telangana, Uttarakhand is the second state to give more than 2 lakh per month to MLAs. In most of the states, the salary of MLA is between 1 lakh to 2 lakh rupees per month.

MLAs get better payment in other states as compared to Delhi. MLAs are being paid Rs 2.5 lakh per month in Telangana, Rs 2.04 lakh in Uttarakhand, Rs 1.90 lakh in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 1.55 lakh in Haryana, Rs 1.35 lakh in Bihar and Rs 1.42 lakh in Rajasthan.

In the proposal sent to the Center, the Delhi government said that MLAs in other states of the country are getting one and a half to two and a half times more salary and allowances than the MLAs of Delhi. Salary is less here compared to other states of the country, while Delhi is an expensive city. However, the Center turned down the AAP government’s proposal.

The Delhi government, in a proposal sent to the Union Home Ministry, had recommended a salary and allowance of Rs 2.10 lakh per month to the MLAs, but it was not agreed upon. But the Kejriwal government approved the proposal of increasing the salary of MLAs in the cabinet.





